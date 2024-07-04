Manchester’s William Crolla signs for Matchroom

Unbeaten Super-Welterweight prospect William Crolla has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his debut under the promotional banner on the undercard of Jack Catterall’s blockbuster Super-Lightweight showdown with Regis Prograis at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday August 24, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The 25-year-old Mancunian powerhouse, trained and managed by old brother and British fight legend Anthony Crolla, has won all five of his fights – with four of those coming via knockout – since making his professional debut with a points win over Joe Hardy on the undercard of Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood at Manchester Arena in May 2023.

Training out of the MCROLLA Gym in Oldham, alongside WBO Lightweight World Champion Rhiannon Dixon and former European Super-Lightweight Champion Robbie Davies Jr, Crolla hopes to follow in the footsteps of former WBA Lightweight World Champion ‘Million Dollar’ Crolla by creating his own legacy in Manchester and beyond.

“Signing with a promotional powerhouse like Matchroom Boxing is something I’ve always wanted since I walked in a boxing gym as a young boy,” said Crolla. “I feel like I’ve earned this opportunity through hard work and dedication to my craft, not just because of my second name. There’s a massive opening for the next star of Manchester boxing to break through and with the backing of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Anthony, there’s not reason that can’t be me. Now I have the platform of Matchroom Boxing and DAZN to go with my style, I’m ready to push on and make a name for myself – starting with my Matchroom debut at Co-op Live on August 24.”

“I’m incredibly excited to announce the signing of Manchester’s next star William Crolla,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We enjoyed many unforgettable nights with his older brother Anthony over the years at Manchester Arena and now William will look to emulate his famous sibling and create his own history. I’ve been hugely impressed with what I’ve seen of William since he made his professional debut with us last year, and with the backing of Matchroom and DAZN, alongside the guidance of Anthony, we’ll see William begin to step up fight by fight as he continues to develop. All eyes will be on Co-op Live for a huge night of boxing on August 24, catch all of the action live worldwide on DAZN.”

About Co-op Live

Co-op Live is a £365m, 23,500 capacity premier venue located on the Etihad Campus in the heart of Manchester featuring over 120 nights a year of unique entertainment. Co-op Live emerges as the newest and largest arena in the UK, a testament to the unrivalled partnership between Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op.

Distinguished as a world-class, planet-friendly venue deeply rooted in the local community, Co-op Live is poised to become one of the world’s most sustainable and socially responsible venues delivering on Co-op’s vision of a fairer world within the entertainment industry.

With an impressive array of 32 bars, restaurants, lounges, and club spaces, Co-op Live sets the standard for premium live entertainment in music industry today. Venue excellence extends to the innovative ‘Smart Bowl’ design with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art acoustics, crafted to offer an intimate and immersive sensory experience for all patrons.