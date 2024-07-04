Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin to headline in Atlantic City

Boxing Insider Promotions is known for putting on competitive fights in which anything can happen. The company experienced a knockout of an event with its inaugural show at the TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY on May 11, and Boxing Insider Promotions will do it again on FRIDAY, JULY 26.

Boxing Insider Promotions, led by Atlantic City native and Boxing Insider CEO Larry Goldberg, is set to stage its best top-to-bottom card ever, as well as present the most entertaining boxing show this summer on the renown Boardwalk. In fact, headlining July 26th is a world-rated heavyweight, OTTO WALLIN (26-2, 14 KO’s), the Swedish favorite who has fought the world’s best, in the 8-round main event as he climbs up the ladder towards a world title shot.

Wallin, who is ranked #11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and #16 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), currently resides in New York where he is trained by former three-division world champion Joey Gamache. His only losses as a professional came against former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In light of recent events, he can very easily position himself for a title shot with a couple of impressive wins.

His opponent on the July 26 show is ONORIODE EHWARIEME (20-4, 19 KO’s), a 6′ 7″ behemoth from Warri, Nigeria, who appropriately carries the nickname of “Godzilla.” He’s an Olympian having represented Nigeria as a super heavyweight at the 2008 Games in Beijing. He is also a former WBF Intercontinental champion, and has a phenomenal 95-percent KO rate in his victories.

Making a return on this show is junior middleweight JUSTIN FIGUEROA (9-0, 7 KO’s), also known as “Mr. Atlantic City,” who is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Antoni Armas at The Trop on May 11. Figueroa, who is well-known locally for not only his boxing but his exploits on the football field for Holy Spirit High School as well, and he has been a member of the prestigious Atlantic City Beach Patrol, the oldest paid professional lifeguard force in the United States. Another thing he that is becoming known for are his post-fight celebrations, which involve him doing the “Worm” across the ring.

Jolene Mizzone, President of Fighters First Management, which represents Wallin and Figueroa, says, “This is our second time working with Boxing insider and coming from the promotional side of the business we couldn’t be happier than working with them. Larry and his staff truly promote boxing events like back in the 1980’s and 1990’s, which is very refreshing.”

Local fight fans who know a thing or two about Atlantic City boxing will surely remember one of their favorite local heroes, Bruce Seldon, who won the World Boxing Association (WBA) World heavyweight championship in 1995. Now it is time for the next generation to take over, as his son, BRUCE SELDON JR. (1-0, 1 KO), will fight in a four-round heavyweight bout. Seldon, a football standout at Absegami High School, turned pro on June 15 with a first-round knockout of Terrick Maven.

All-action knockout artist JACOB SOLIS (4-0, 4 KO’s) returns after beating Brandon Martinez at The Trop on May 11. Solis, who is enormously popular in both New York and Atlantic City, has not allowed any opponent to go beyond two rounds.

In a four-round junior welterweight bout, Brooklyn’s JASON CASTANON (1-0 1KO) who made his pro debut on a Boxing Insider card in New York on March 7 with a stoppage over Luis Rivera-Reyes, will take on ARVEONTAE DUKES (2-0), a former National Junior Olympic finalist who beat Beni Beguy in an explosive bout at Sony Hall in New York in December.

And fans can come to the show and meet MICKY WARD, the colorful and legendary fighter who fought 22 times in Atlantic City, including two of his epic battles with Arturo Gatti.

He and the other AC faithful at The Trop will witness a special four-round super middleweight attraction as MARCO “EL TIBURON” ROMERO (1-0, 1 KO), of Olathe, Kansas, displays the skills that made him a legendary amateur. Indeed, the 19-year-old Romero won 136 of 141 bouts in the amateur ranks, putting together a dazzling array of laurels, including five Ringside World Championships, six National Silver Gloves titles, three National Junior Olympics crowns, and the two most prestigious domestic titles within the past year. Not only did he win the U.S. National Championship, but he also won the National Golden Gloves on May 18 and was in his pro debut less than a month later, stopping Jonathan Gary in two rounds on June 15.

More updates on the card are sure to come. Card subject to change.

In connection with the show, Boxing Insider will be making a donation to the Atlantic City PAL, the only amateur boxing program currently active in Atlantic City.

Tickets are priced at $60, $75, $120, $150, $200 and $300, and are available through Ticketmaster.

This event will also be streamed live and free of charge at BoxingInsider.com.