Undefeated Californian joins Team Queensbury

Outstanding Super Lightweight contender Brandun Lee has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and the undefeated Californian will now fight under the Queensberry banner.

The 25-year-old from La Quinta, who entered into his first fight at the age of 8, enjoyed a storied career in the amateurs, where he compiled a record of 181-9.

Lee triumphed on four occasions in the Junior Golden Gloves Championship, three times in the Junior Silver Gloves and enjoyed five successes in the Junior PAL.

On turning professional in 2017 at the age of 17, while remaining a High School student, Lee marked the occasion with a first round stoppage in Philadelphia over Christopher Johnson.

His stoppage tally now stands at 23 from his 28 wins in the professional ranks, in which he is trained by his father Bobby.

In March of 2021, Lee won the IBO Intercontinental title via a third round stoppage of Samuel Teah and can now look forward to being thrust into major championship contention by his new Hall of Fame promoter.

“I am thrilled to have signed with Queensberry Promotions,” said Lee. “July 27th will be the first time I fight overseas professionally and I’m extremely grateful. I’m looking to start a wonderful new campaign with the Warrens and Queensberry as a whole this summer. I know they will provide me with great opportunities in the future. My team is now complete and I’m ready for war.”

“I’ve followed Brandun since the youth amateurs,” revealed manager David McWater. “He has always had the potential to be not just great American talent, but a worldwide star. Queensberry Promotions are the best at doing just that. Developing star fighters from all over the world.

“In Brandun, Queensberry now represents a boxer that is still only 25 years young, but at same time, might only be a couple fights away from a world title opportunity. Something I know we will all work towards in short order. Special thanks to George Warren who has been great through the process. A true gentleman.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “Brandun is an exceptional talent in the super lightweight division, who will now the given the platform to showcase himself and perform in the big fights and occasions that his talent deserves.

“His record so far speaks for itself and his pedigree is obvious, so we will now provide him with every opportunity and position him for major title challenges, which I am certain he will capitalise on.

“I am looking forward to working in tandem with Brandun and his team towards a highly successful future.”