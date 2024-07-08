Bombs away as Vergil Ortiz Jr and Serhii Bohachuk set to clash in battle of knockout artists on August 10

One of the worst kept secrets in boxing was officially revealed today with the announcement that Vergil Ortiz Jr 21-0 (21) will put his immaculate record on the line against fellow knockout artist Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk 24-1 (23) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on August 10.

The 26-year-old Ortiz from Grand Prairie, Texas, was originally scheduled to face ex-WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) on the date before the 29-year-old Australian was forced to withdraw on medical advice after a cut to his scalp suffered in his loss to towering southpaw Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13) in March was deemed not sufficiently healed to begin sparring.

“This fight is the fight that solidifies me as a top 154 fighter,” said Ortiz Jr, a former welterweight making his junior middleweight debut. “This is also the fight that shows everyone that nothing has changed: I am still one of the best fighters in the world.”

Bohachuk is an excellent replacement for Tszyu. The 29-year-old Los Angeles-based Ukrainian has won six o the bounce since his shock stoppage loss to Brandon Adams 24-3 (16) three years ago. On the Tszyu-Fundora undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 31, Bohachuk dominated the capable Brian Mendoza 22-4 (16) en route to a unanimous decision win to claim the WBC interim title at 154-pounds.

“I fought hard to win the WBC interim world title and now I am looking to defend this title for my goal of becoming the ultimate world champion,” said Bohachuk. “I know Vergil Ortiz, he is a very tough competitor, but on August 10 I will show that I am the best in the division.”

The promotors of the show are equally excited about the event.

“Talk about bombs away… with 44 knockouts in 45 victories between Vergil and Bohachuk, there is almost no way this fight is going the distance,” said chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

“Golden Boy doesn’t just build champions, we build stars — and when Vergil emerges victorious, he will be the next superstar of boxing.”

“Serhii has gone through so much, enduring the invasion of his country while waiting for his visa to come back to the United States,” said founder and managing director of 360 Promotions Tom Loeffler.

“He received special permission as a professional athlete to continue his boxing career. He won the WBC interim world title and now looks forward to defending it while fighting for Ukraine in the ring. Vergil Ortiz is a very dangerous opponent, but nothing will stop Serhii from being victorious.”

“Two knockout artists meet in a blockbuster,” said Jared Kass, SVP North America DAZN. “Vergil is one of the best around and in Bohachuk, he is fighting a very live opponent.

“This subscription fight sits in the middle of a very busy schedule for DAZN which sees William Zepeda, Boots Ennis and Terrence Crawford all headline on the platform. Tune in for another great fight night live from Las Vegas on August 10, only on DAZN.”

“Vergil will become a world champion on August 10th and will begin his journey to dominate the 154lb division,” said Ortiz’s manager Rick Mirigian.