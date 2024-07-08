William Zepeda Stops Giovanni Cabrera via third round TKO

Boxing fans at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA were treated to an action-packed night as William “El Camarón” Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) from San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, faced off against Chicago’s Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs). The 12-round super lightweight main event started with a tentative beginning for both fighters in the first two rounds as they each tried to find their balance. However, in the third round, Zepeda found his rhythm, landing clean shots that gradually broke down Cabrera’s defense. The fight was stopped by the referee at the 1:58 mark of the third round after Cabrera took a knee.

“I knew my preparation was going to push me forward,” said William Zepeda. “I know I’ve been working. My discipline will always overcome anything. I was concentrated throughout the fight. People say that I just throw punches and that’s all but once they get in the ring with me it’s a different story. We made a game plan that worked for me. I can’t compare myself to other fighters. Pitbull can’t say that he’s better than me and I can’t say I’m better than Pitbull. The only way we can determine that is when we’re in the ring. I’ve fought some great opposition and I feel I’m one the top of the division. We’re going to look for the opportunity to become World Champion.”

“I felt awesome in the first round. I thought I was stronger than him and I did feel stronger than him,” said Giovanni Cabrera. “thought I was hurting him with the punches I was landing but then I started to be a little too selective. Then he got me right in the liver. Then after a few seconds I thought I was going to get up for sure then it was ‘ten’ and I was like OH MAN. I lost track of the count.”

In an exciting co-main event, Rialto’s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (25-2, 18 KOs) faced off against former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a 10-round flyweight bout for the WBC Silver Flyweight Championship, presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Acosta demonstrated his ring experience, while Sandoval showcased his strength and speed. In the 10th round, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Sandoval the new WBC Silver Flyweight Champion via technical knockout.

“I’m very satisfied with my performance tonight, I stuck to the game plan, using a lot of hand movement and a lot of defense,” said Ricardo Sandoval. “I made him miss and countered him. I think the plan was very successful and I am glad we got the victory. He is a great fighter, a former world champion, and I am glad to be able to share the ring with him.”

“I felt good in the fight,” said Tito Acosta. “It was a very close fight. Sandoval is fast and strong but in reality the fight shouldn’t have ended. It should’ve gone all the rounds. It was the last minute of the fight and he applied pressure. The referee saw that and stopped the fight.”

Also featured on the DAZN broadcast, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) of Coachella Valley delivered a dominant performance against Nohel Arambulet (23-7-2, 13 KOs) from Las Vegas, Nevada, in a 10-round super bantamweight bout. Flores scored a knockdown with a right hand in the second round, leading to an early stoppage at 1:59 of the round.

“I prepare intensely for every fight, and this fight was no exception,” said Manuel Flores. “I’m ready to dominate at 118 lbs, I’m going to go down and get the gold. I’ll fight anyone to prove I am the best.”

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs), a former Team USA member, delighted fans with a second-round knockout of Yainel Alvarez (3-5-2, 1 KO) from Hutto, Texas, in a scheduled six-round welterweight bout.

“I was able to use all the tools in my toolbox and at the same time staying calm and listening to my corner,” said Joel Iriarte. “When I hurt him I think my calm mindset even hurt him more. They want to keep me active and I want to stay active as well and learn more and more in every bout that I have. I’d like to fight 6 more times in 2024. I was off for some time and was able to get in the gym and regroup after back-to-back fights. I’d like to get back in the ring by August at the latest. I have a great team and we’ll be ready to go as soon as my name is called again.”

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Cabrera Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel, Pedro Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico, scored an upset victory over Alex Martin (18-6, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. They battled intensely in the 10-round welterweight bout, with Campa knocking down Martin in the tenth round to secure the win. Campa was declared the winner by unanimous decision with scores of 97-90, 96-91, and 94-93.

In a four-round bantamweight bout, former Mexican Olympic team member Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) from Sonora, Mexico, showcased dominant skills and power against Mychaquell Shields (2-5) of Alpine, Calif., finishing the fight swiftly in the third round with a knockout at 1:09.

Also featured in the prelims, newly signed Golden Boy fighter Joshua “El Americano” Garcia (9-0, 4 KOs) of Moreno Valley, Calif., claimed victory over Jason Buenaobra (10-11-3, 4 KOs) from Manila, Philippines, in a six-round super featherweight contest. Garcia won by majority decision with scores of 58-56, 57-57, and 55-59.

In a four-round middleweight matchup, Ontario, Calif.’s Anthony Saldivar (7-0, 3 KOs) extended his unbeaten record by defeating Roman Canto (15-18-3, 9 KOs) of Manila, Philippines. The referee stopped the fight at 2:54 of the first round.

In a comeback bout, young prospect Daniel Luna (4-1, 4 KOs) of Victorville, CA, impressed with a first-round technical knockout of Joseph Walker (1-2) of Forrest City, Arkansas, in their lightweight fight.

Opening the event, Long Beach’s Japhethlee Llamido (12-1, 4 KOs) went the distance in an eight-round featherweight bout against Ryan Allen (10-8-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Llamido secured an unanimous decision victory with scores of 78-73, 80-71, and 77-74.