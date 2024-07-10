Chocolatito Gonzalez aiming for one more world title, wants to retire as champion

Chocolatito Gonzalez aiming for one more world title, wants to retire as...

Former four-weight world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 51-4 (41) might be closing in on the twilight of his career, but he is not done yet.

The 37-year-old Nicaraguan master is convinced he still has enough left in the tank to win a world title in a fifth weight class at bantamweight.

Gonzalez returns to action this Friday night against Rober Barrera 27-5 (17) at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua.

“I’m feeling motivated and happy to finally return home,” Gonzalez told Boxing News. “This is a historic fight after so much time without me fighting in my own country.

“It is hard because planning a boxing event in Nicaragua is something really complicated, because it costs a lot of money. I hope to give the people of Nicaragua an excellent fight.

“I’m so happy because all the families in Nicaragua can see me fight again. Most of the people in Nicaragua don’t have the opportunity to see me live.

“I’m anxious to get back in the ring. This will be a big comeback in my career. I wish to get a new title in a different weight class, at 118lbs. I want to finish my career with a very nice trajectory.

“In my last fights I’m going to give the best that I can give. When the bell rings I’m just gonna go out there and do my job.”

While Gonzalez is planning an assault on the bantamweight division, he says he would not knock back the opportunity to face WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 20-0 (13) or recently crowned unified champion Fernando ‘Pumito’ Martinez 17-0 (9), who added the WBA belt of Kazuto Ioka 31-3-1 (16) to his IBF strap on Sunday night.

“We’re ready for any proposal that comes our way. We’re willing to fight anybody as long as the fight purse and the payment is good,” Gonzalez said.

“God willing, we hope that, after winning this fight, more nice and very beautiful things will come to my career. God has a purpose in each of us and it is our mission to find it and fight to do better every day.

“Today I am mainly motivated by three things: to continue using my platform to carry high the name of Jesus Christ, my family, and to be able to retire as world champion. Everything else is secondary.”

At a press conference to promote the Barrera fight this week, Gonzalez praised 24-year-old Texan southpaw Rodriguez for his recent win over his old rival Juan Francsico Estrada 44-4 (28).

“I send greetings and congratulations to Bam. Gallo did nothing that night. What I dream of is to become champion of the 118,” Gonzalez said.

He added: “I want to be champion of the 118, but we have to do with Mr Honda. I want to retire as champion, Pumita just won and could be a candidate, we have to evaluate.”