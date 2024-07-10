Chris Eubank Jr backs new promoter BOXXER to land him Canelo Alvarez fight

New BOXXER signing Chris Eubank Jr 33-3 (24) believes he is on the cusp of landing a a world title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39) in September.

Mexican superstar Alvarez, 33, has reportedly whittled down his shortlist of opponents to Britain’s Eubank, 34, and 27-year-old Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga Jr 22-0 (17).

Eubank Jr split from his long-time promoter Wasserman Boxing in April and believes Ben Shalom’s BOXXER organisation is the right outfit to get him the fights he wants.

“I’m very excited to have signed with BOXXER and Ben Shalom. They fit the direction I want to go in. We have big plans over the next 12 to 24 months,” said Eubank Jr, who has not boxed at 168-pounds since his points win over James DeGale in February 2019.

“There are big fights in the pipeline and these guys can make it happen. This is a partnership. I have the freedom and the leeway to work how I want to work, which is very rare.

“I’m in a position of power. I’m in a position to really control the direction that I want to go in, so I’m excited.

“I’ve been in the game for 12 years now and I’m still hungry. I’m still excited. I’m still in love with the sport of boxing.

“I’m in a blessed position right now where there are four or five different names out there that are mega-fights that everybody wants to see. Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders – and that’s just off the top of my head.

“There are many more fights out there that can be made, even domestically, so I’m in an exciting position.”

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Chris Eubank Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest star attractions in boxing. He brings excitement and intrigue wherever he goes.

“BOXXER is his natural home and I’m incredibly excited to work with Chris to make sure we fully realise his huge potential and fierce ambition.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Chris on some massive fight nights in the UK and there will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bona fide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there.

“We can’t wait to see him back in action and involved in some massive fights.”

Eubank Jr left the Wasserman stable with a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I’m a free agent again!” Eubank Jr posted to social media platform X. “Word of advice to any up-and-coming fighters. Get yourself a solid legal and management team; make sure you only work with promoters that align with your vision, goals, and dreams. These truths will set you free!”

Eubank Jr, who has not boxed since his revenge win of Liam Smith last September, will be hoping BOXXER’s involvement can kickstart his stalled career.