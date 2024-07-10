A champion for women’s empowerment inside and outside the ring, on July 27 at her upcoming challenge for the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, boxing superstar and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields will present her first-ever “GWOAT” (Greatest Woman Of All Time) award to two of Detroit’s greatest female leaders: recent International Boxing Hall Of Fame Inductee Jackie Kallen and “Power Of One Dedicated Woman” community awards co-founder Dotti Sharp.

Shields will present the two women the award for “their leadership, accomplishments, and embodiment of what it means to be a ‘Greatest Woman of All Time’” to the audience in attendance and DAZN viewers worldwide.

“It will be a great honor for me to recognize Jackie Kallen and Dotti Sharp as magnificent Detroit women whose efforts have improved our communities and inspired women around the world to be leaders, mentors, and trailblazers,” said Shields. “I invite fans in attendance and viewers worldwide on July 27 to join me in celebrating their dedication and accomplishments. It will be a GWOAT night for all!”

Immortalized in film for her life’s work, Jackie Kallen, a former entertainment columnist, first rose to fame as one of boxing’s first and most successful female managers, most notably working with Multi-Weight World Champion James Toney and former WBO Junior Middleweight Champ Bronco McKart.

Kallen’s life was the inspiration for the 2004 film Against the Ropes, in which actress Meg Ryan portrayed her. In 2024, Kallen was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the Non-Participant category. She has also authored two books – “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Between the Ropes.” Kallen is also the subject of Peter Mann’s book “Against the Odds: The Jackie Story.”

Kallen makes appearances nationwide as a motivational speaker and currently lives in the Detroit area and manages three professional boxers, including Mykquan Williams and Sam Rizzo.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from a woman that I greatly admire,” said Jackie Kallen. “Claressa has accomplished so much and gives back to the community in so many ways. It’s always inspiring when successful women support and promote each other. I am looking forward to July 27 and a big win for Claressa!”

Dotti Sharp is a well-known community activist and the co-founder of the Michigan Community Resources’ annual Power of One Dedicated Woman awards.

Established in 1998, Michigan Community Resources is a unique, multipronged nonprofit organization that supports other nonprofits and grassroots initiatives with capacity building services, tailored cohort experiences, and legal guidance.

Now in its tenth year, The Power of One Dedicated Woman awards honor unsung women changing Detroit neighborhoods. The Power of One Dedicated Woman awards have, thus far, honored 62 community leaders at their annual celebration.

Shields will also recognize previous winners of the award, with this year’s seven winners joining Kallen and Sharp in the ring on July 27 to be honored in front of those in attendance at Little Caesars Arena, as well as to viewers of the event’s live broadcast on global sports platform DAZN worldwide.

“The Power of One Dedicated Woman awards offer a chance to highlight the incredible women leading positive change in Detroit communities,” said Dotti Sharp. “We are grateful to Claressa for sharing our values and inviting 10 years of award honorees to be recognized at Little Caesars Arena.”

“MCR is always looking for opportunities to bring attention to the pivotal work of community leadership in Detroit and beyond,” added Alisha Opperman, Chief Program Officer for Michigan Community Resources. “Each day, these women continue the fight against inequity and injustice and bring beauty, strength, and joy to their communities.”

For Tickets to the GWOAT Awards Celebration and “BIG TIME BOXING USA: SHIELDS VS. JOANISSE, presented by Salita Promotions, visit Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.