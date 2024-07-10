Regis Prograis plans to force world title shot with victory over Jack Catterall

Former two-time junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis 29-2 (24) sees victory over Jack Catterall 29-1 (13) as the fastest way back to a third world championship.

The 35-year-old southpaw from New Orleans lost his WBC 140-pound title to former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney 31-0, 1NC (15) by shutout in December.

Prograis thought he was on the verge of a shot at the IBF title before Puerto Rican Subriel Matias 20-2 (20) lost the belt to Australian Liam Paro 25-0 (15) in June.

Enter Catterall, a fellow contender who is coming off a career-best win over former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor 19-2 (13) via unanimous decision in May.

“Because my goal is to become a three-time champion and this is the only thing that’s going to get me to becoming a three-time champion,” explained Prograis, who will face fellow lefty Catterall, 31, from Chorley, Lancashire at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on August 24.

“Right now, you know, the goal was I was supposed to fight Matias, and then he lost and then I thought I was going to fight Paro and then that didn’t happen.

“So they gave me Jack and I think this is the best opportunity for me right now. Jack is the biggest name without a belt right now.”

Catterall was widely thought to have beaten Scottish southpaw Taylor, 33, in their first bout in February 2022. One judge awarded him the bout, but they other two went with Taylor.

The rematch was another competitive contest, with Catterall prevailing by unanimous decision with scores of 117-111, 116-113 and 117-111.

“Honestly, it was a close fight,” said Prograis.

“I do think that it was a closer fight than the first one but I feel like they owed from the first fight and that’s kind of why — I’m not going to say that’s why he got it but I feel like that he did beat him the first time but actually the second time was a closer fight.”

Prograis was once one of the hottest properties in boxing. He made it to the final of the World Boxing Super Series, losing a competitive majority decision to Taylor in London five years ago.

He won the WBC title with an 11th round knockout of Jose Zepeda 37-5 (28) in November 2022 and defended the title once against Danielito Zorrilla 17-2 (13) before running into a red-hot Haney.

Prograis knows he will be deep in enemy territory against Catterall and might need a knockout to get the win.

“Maybe. I might. I don’t want to say yes but I feel like he fought here last time with Josh Taylor and Bob Arum he came up and he said what he said,” Prograis said.

“So I do feel like the judges will be fair but in the back of my mind you always think like ‘maybe I do need a knockout’. So I’m just going to go out there and do me and I feel like if I am who I been in the past, I won’t have no troubles.”