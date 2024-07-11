Sam Goodman keeps Naoya Inoue fight alive after outclassing Chainoi Worawut

Australian Sam ‘The Ghost’ Goodman 19-0 (8) remains the IBF and WBO mandatory contender to undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue 27-0 (24) following his 12-round unanimous decision victory over Chainoi ‘Rockman’ Worawut 25-1-1 (15) at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Australia on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old from Albion Park didn’t escape unscathed though after suffering a suspect broken left hand in the middle rounds of the bout.

Goodman was mandated a shot at Ring Magazine and WBC, WBA, WBO an IBF 122-pound champion Inoue, but was likely going to have to wait until December for that world title tilt with the Japanese superstar widely expected to make a voluntary title defence against TJ Doheny 26-4 (20) in September.

Goodman, who has always performed at his best when he has been active, wasn’t about to sit on the sidelines and wait.

Thailand’s Worawut, 27, was game and gave Goodman some excellent rounds, particularly in the middle part of the bout when he was able to find a home for his powerful right hand. Ultimately though it was Goodman who proved too versatile and too skillful for the visitor, winning by scores of 119-109, 117-113 and 117-111.

“Tough opponent, real tough. I said the whole time, he’s world-rated, he’s undefeated, he is for a reason. He tested the hands out there. They went pretty early on his hard head, but give him a round of applause,” Goodman said.

He added: “We’re in Wollongong; they say the house always wins and this is my fucking house! He ain’t beating me.”

Speaking of the injury to his left hand, Goodman said he didn’t expect it would keep him out of the ring for too long.

“It (left hand) was hurting in about round four or six, and later in the fight, I felt it go even more. We’ll go get that scanned and go suss that out, but look, it shouldn’t be putting me out for too long. I’ll be back in there and looking to be out by year’s end for the world title.

“We want ‘The Monster’, we’re coming for him. We’ll go and get this hand looked at, and we’ll sort it out. Let’s go.”

Goodman said it was exactly the type of hit-out he required ahead of a shot against Inoue, who The Ring rates as the number two boxer pound-for-pound in the world right now.

“I’ve got to be better. I think he was a bit messy and I probably should’ve stayed a bit more organised at times, but that’s learning, and I continue to learn,” he said.

“That’s why I’m taking these fights. I could stay in the gym and tick over, tick over and tick over, but I want to put myself out there, put myself on show and test myself.”