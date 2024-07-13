Jaron Ennis returns to Philly against David Avanesyan this Saturday, hopes homecoming curse doesn’t strike

IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis 31-0 (28) is set to make the first defence of his title against David Avanesyan 30-4-1 (18) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Philadelphia native previously held the IBF interim title but was elevated to full champion when ex-undisputed 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) opted to move up in weight to chase world titles in his fourth weight class.

It’s not the way Ennis wanted to be awarded the title, but there was not much he could do about it.

As things stand, he is simply excited to be defending the title.

“I can’t wait. It’s a blessing to be able to fight here and I’m ready to put on a show and look good doing it,” said Ennis, who is having his first fight back in Philly in almost six years. “Beat him up, break him down, get the stoppage, and have my fun.

“I feel that I am going to thrive here and put on a beautiful show. I’m fighting at home, I’m comfortable, I’m on the couch with my feet up, so it’s going to be a great show.”

Russian-born Armenian Avanesyan, 35, was not the first choice opponent. Ennis was originally scheduled to face Cody ‘The Crippler’ Crowley 22-0 (9), but the Canadian southpaw was forced to withdraw after failing a pre-fight eye exam.

“The opponent switch doesn’t really mean anything to me, we have southpaws and orthodox in camp, pressure fighters, boxers, we do everything,” Ennis said.

“We’re standing on business, I’m not going to go in there looking for the stoppage, but I’m going to have my fun, put on a show, but I’ll let the knockout come to me.

“It’s going to be turned up in here. Fireworks. It’s going to be lit up and I’m excited. You are going to see a beautiful show and I’m going to show the world and the 147-pound division that I am the best.”

For Avanesyan, this could well be his last opportunity to win a world title. In two previous world championship bids, he came up short. In 2017 WBA welterweight champion Lamont Peterson outpointed him in a competitive fight, while Crawford stopped him in six heats in defence of his WBO 147-pound belt in December 2022.

Avanesyan will be hoping to go one better against Ennis.

“I believe why I am here, God has given me the chance,” David Avanesyan said. “I know he’s a good fighter, but I’m happy that he is, I only want to fight good fighters, that’s why I am here.”

“I’ve fought Crawford, but that’s history. People that know boxing, know me. I’ve had many big fights, this is another good fight and a great chance for me and I will give everything.”