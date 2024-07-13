Raymond Muratalla gets the chance to shine after Janibek Alimkhanuly bout abruptly cancelled

The spotlight will be on lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla 20-0 (16) and former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer 33-5-1, 1NC (8) this Saturday night after their ESPN-televised bout at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada was elevated to the main event.

The headline act was supposed to be IBF and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 15-0 (10) defending his belts against Andrei Mikhailovich 21-0 (13) before the 31-year-old Kazakh southpaw collapsed on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital.

“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” Alimkhanuly’s manager Egis Klimas revealed.

“We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”

The situation has afforded Californian Muratella, 27, the opportunity to make a statement against 33-year-old veteran Farmer, a southpaw from Philly, as he looks to show the world that he is ready for a championship shot.

“Come Saturday night, I’ve got to make a statement so I can get these title shots that I want,” said Muratalla. “I think I’m ready for it. I’ve been putting in the work. Can’t wait to show you guys Saturday.

“I’m ready for a title shot. He’s a good fighter but I just think I’m on another level now. It’s going to show Saturday night.

“I can’t count how many new sparring partners that I had. And they’re all southpaws. So, I’m fully prepared for this fight… There were too many guys to count. Different styles. Different height and weight. Big guys, small guys and fast guys. So whatever he brings, I’ll be ready for it.”

Farmer will be relying on his experience and ring savvy to get the win after spending the last year rebuilding away from the bright lights. He believes he still has something to offer at the top level.

“I’m excited,” said Farmer. “A lot of people probably judge me based on my last [big] fight, when I fought JoJo [Joseph Diaz Jr]. There were a lot of medical issues, but we got it straightened out.

“I worked my butt off from 2020, from that day, up until now. I had to take a couple of fights at a lower level to get back to where I needed to be at and I understand the process.

“The process is not always easy. If anybody know, I know it. So, I’m coming to dominate and I’m coming to show Raymond that there is definitely levels.”

The Ring magazine ranks Muratella number six in the world at 135-pounds. The WBC and WBO both rank him number two, while the IBF has him at number four.

The WBO ranks Farmer number 12 at lightweight.