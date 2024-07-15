Diego Pacheco, Rocky Hernandez and Dalton Smith have all landed crucial fall headline shows live worldwide on DAZN – with Pacheco taking on Maciej Sulecki at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday August 31, Hernandez tackling Thomas Mattice in Hermosillo on Friday September 13 and Smith facing Jon Fernandez for the vacant European Super-Lightweight title at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday September 28.

The triple-threat event announcement kicks off with Super-Middleweight sensation Pacheco headlining for the second time in Los Angeles and taking on Poland’s former World title challenger Sulecki in Matchroom’s first ever show at the vaunted ‘War Grounds’ venue in Carson City.

Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) returns to his hometown after a ten-round points win over Shawn McCalman in Las Vegas in April, where he successfully defended the USWBC and WBO International titles he puts on the line against Sulecki. The 23 year old headlined for the first time in his hometown against Marcelo Coceres in November at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, with his trademark power shining through to record a ninth-round stoppage.

Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs) has been unbeaten in four fights since challenging Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight crown and will be looking to crash Pacheco’s party and put himself in line for the big fights at 168lbs. The entertaining Pole fights on his fourth Matchroom card having taken on Daniel Jacobs, Gabriel Rosado and Andrade in previous outings, and enters the bout on the back of a ten-round points win in Queens, New York in May.

“I’m excited to be headlining at home again,” said Pacheco. “I’m looking forward to an amazing night. Sulecki is always in good fights, and he’s shared the ring with some great fighters and caused them problems, but I feel great about the way my career is heading and I’m looking forward to taking another big step towards a World title shot.”

“After a few surgeries, I’m back at where I should be,” said Sulecki. “On August 31, I will take young Pacheco into deep waters. This is a fight we had looked at for a while now and with my new trainers, Sosa Crew, we are going to leave Los Angeles victorious. I am looking forward to headlining on DAZN again in a Polish vs. Mexican brawl!”

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom announced a new multi-fight deal for Hernandez yesterday, and the first fight of that new deal sees ‘Rocky’ face Mattice for the WBA Continental Americas Super-Featherweight title in Hermosillo on September 13.

Hernandez (35-2 32 KOs) was 22 seconds away from winning the World title from O’Shaquie Foster before the champion stopped him in an epic battle in Cancun in October, with their incredible 11th round picking up the Ring Magazine’s round of the year award. The 27 year old bounced back with a seventh-round stoppage win of his own in another war against Daniel Lugo in Aguascalientes in May and will look to move closer to a second World title shot with victory over the ‘Gunna Man’.

Mattice (22-3-1 17 KOs) will be confident of adding a second defeat to Rocky’s CV though, coming into the bout on a great run of wins, highlighted by him taking two unbeaten records back to back live on DAZN, first in his Cleveland hometown over ten rounds to claim the WBC Continental Americas title over Christian Tapia in November 2022, and then dramatically stopping Ramiro Cesena in the final round of ten in San Antonio in April 2023 to defend that belt, being behind on all three cards at the time.

“Mattice is a great fighter and he’s been overlooked,” said Hernandez. “He is very talented, and he has a similar style to Foster, so I want to prove to the world that I’m more than ready for him, and anyone else I need to fight to become a World champion.”

“I’m excited and ready to fight come September 13,” said Mattice. “This fight gives me the chance to make myself a bigger player in the Junior-Lightweight division and establish my presence in the division. It’s gone be every bit of exciting as all my fights are. I’m ready to challenge myself with the top guys and it start with this fight in Hermosillo.”

The third event announced today sees Sheffield ace Smith take on Fernandez for the European title at 140lbs.

Smith (16-0 12 KOs) can add another belt to his collection in his fourth headline fight in his Steel City backyard. Last time out, the 27 year old underlined his World title credentials with by landing a sickening fight round body shot to knock out former World title challenger Jose Zepeda. ‘Thunder’ continues to tread the traditional route of collecting all the belts, and can add the Euro strap to the English, British and Commonwealth crowns by beating Fernandez (26-2 22 KOs), the Spaniard who is unbeaten in his last three fights since teaming up with star trainer Ismael Salas.

“The English, British and Commonwealth are all on my mantelpiece, so this fight is about completing the domestic collection before moving on to World titles,” said Smith. “Azim chose to vacate the European title rather than face me, but Jon Fernandez is game to fight anyone. He hits very hard and put on a really strong performance against Rivera who is a class operator.

“I don’t underestimate him, but the best Dalton Smith beats him in spectacular fashion and that’s what I’ll be looking to do, making it three showreel stoppages in a row. After this it’s all about securing that World title shot as I feel ready.”

“I am very happy that the fight has finally been announced,” said Fernandez. “It’s definitely a great opportunity for my career that I plan to take advantage of. I will prepare for this fight in Las Vegas like the last three fights with Ismael Salas. We know it will be a tough fight, a war, so we will prepare for it. I hope to make all the fans enjoy the fight.”

“These are three huge fights for three of our future World champions,” said Hearn.

“Diego is banging on the door for a shot at the big guns and World titles at 168lbs, but Maciej always brings the action and this is an important night for Diego to keep showing the world that he’s the real deal. For Matchroom and me, it’s an honor to promote our first fight at the War Grounds of the Dignity Health Sports Park, a venue that’s dear to our hearts as a company as Kell Brook became World champion there in August 2014.

“We were delighted to sign Rocky to a multi-fight deal, and this is going to be a cracking fight. You know what you are going to get from Rocky – pure action. And Thomas has proved that he’s got the power to match the skill, and definitely has the heart to come to Mexico and pull off the win, so this will be another must-watch Rocky Hernandez fight.

“Last, but definitely not least, Dalton headlines again in Sheffield and he’ll be looking to swallow up that last ‘domestic’ belt by landing the European title against Jon. Dalton, like Diego and Rocky, is a World champion in waiting in my eyes, and wants all the smoke – he’s on the heels of the big names in the division, and I think we see yet another statement win from ‘Thunder’ on September 28.”

Ticket information and undercards for all three events will be announced soon.