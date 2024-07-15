Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez has penned a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Hernandez (35-2 32 KOs) returned to winning ways in a trademark thriller in May in Aguascalientes with fellow Mexican Daniel Lugo, stopping Lugo in the seventh round of an all-out war, and further evidence if needed that ‘Rocky’ is a must-watch attraction.

The 26 year old agonizingly missed out on winning the WBC World Super-Featherweight title when he was stopped with just 22 seconds left by defending champion O’Shaquie Foster in October, the pair serving up a fight of the year contender and landing the Ring Magazine round of the year for the astonishing action in the 11th.

World title aspirations remain at the very top of Hernandez’s list of goals, with the Mexico City man sitting pretty at number two in the most recent WBC rankings, before Robson Conceicao took the title from Foster in New Jersey last weekend. Hernandez’s next fight will be announced soon, and the all-action puncher said it was an easy decision to commit to Hearn and Matchroom as he looks to fulfill his World title dreams.

“I had nothing to think about, Matchroom is my house,” said Hernandez. “Eddie, Frank Smith, Shaun Palmer and Kevin Rooney are part of my team and we will see this through to the end like the family we are.

“The goal is clear – become a World champion. I came so close, and I know that it is in my future. I am excited that we’ll announce my next fight soon, and it will be another thrilling night for the fans.”

“Signing was a no brainer for me,” said Hernandez’s manager, Hector Fernandez. “Matchroom believed in us even when we lost, I want my fighters to be with a promoter that believes in the project not just the record.”

“Rocky is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, so we’re delighted with this deal,” said Hearn. “Rocky came tantalizingly close to winning the WBC title, but there’s no doubt in my mind that another shot at the strap is on the horizon, and this time, he’ll get it done.

“We will be announcing his next fight shortly where he will headline in Mexico once again, and it’ll be another chance for Rocky to show the world that he’s ready to rule.”