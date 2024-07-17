Christopher Diaz keeps his world title ambitions intact after defeating Derlyn Hernandez

Boxlab Promotions’ super featherweight contender, Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) kept his world title ambitions intact when he defeated Derlyn Hernandez (12-2-1, 10 KOs) by second round knockout this past Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Diaz, who was scheduled to fight Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Continental America Title, had to fight Hernandez on late notice instead, due to Lebron getting injured.

Diaz vs. Hernandez, a scheduled 8-round bout promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, took place on the Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. David Avanesyan card. Diaz dominated the bout from the opening bell and ended the contest with a flurry of punches at the 2:36 mark of round two. With the win, Diaz is looking forward to his future and hopes to get back in the ring with Lebron or any of the other contenders in the super featherweight division.

“It was disappointing that I wasn’t able to fight Henry Lebron, but I’m glad I was able to step in the ring against Hernandez,” said Diaz. “I had a really good training camp, so I knew I was going to be a problem for anyone. I took care of Hernandez and now I’m hoping to work my way back to a world title shot. I’m open to fighting Lebron when he recovers or any of the other top ten contenders. My goal is to fight for a world title and become a champion.”

“Diaz showed why he belongs at the contender ranks with another great performance,” said Diaz’ promoter Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions. “He’s a better fighter now having competed the championship level. He can become a world champion and we are working to get him back in the ring as soon as possible.”