Prizefighter final four confirmed

Prizefighter returned with a bang in Osaka, Japan, as four fighters took a huge stride closer to a $1million winners’ cheque.

Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna, Kazuto Takesako and Riku Kunimoto all secured their place in the Semi-Finals with victories at the Yamato Arena as the Middleweight competition got underway earlier today – live on DAZN.

Britain’s Mark Dickinson (6-1, 2 KOs) suffered disappointment in his Quarter-Final contest, however, with the North-East native losing out to Japan’s Takesako (17-2-1, 15 KOs) in what was the fight of the tournament so far.

In a thrilling 10-round encounter, it was Takesako who had his hand raised with a unanimous points victory as the judges scored the hard-fought bout 96-94, 97-93 and 98-92.

Triumphant Takesako can now look forward to an intriguing last four rematch with fellow countryman Kunimoto, who celebrated back-to-back wins over Eiki Kani in front of his home fans in Osaka by stopping his compatriot in the fifth round.

Northampton puncher Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs), meanwhile, opened the tournament with an impressive stoppage of his own over China’s Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-2-0, 14 KOs) when the referee stepped in to halt the proceedings in the seventh.

Conway later went face-to-face in the ring with his next opponent Aaron McKenna, as the undefeated Northern Irishman (19-0,10 KOs) silenced America rival Jeovanny Estela (14-1, 5 KOs) with just 58 seconds left on the clock in the final round to earn his share of the $100,000 knockout bonus spoils.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith saluted the winning fighters as he hailed the return of the popular series.

“It has been a special week here in Japan and tonight showed us why we’re in for a tremendous tournament,” said Smith.

“With three stoppages, the fighters are already reaping the Prizefighter rewards with a share of the knockout bonus and four of them are now another step closer to taking home the $1m winners’ cheque.

“Young Mark Dickinson rolled the dice and he’ll no doubt come again after his defeat. But for the likes of Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna, Kazuto Takesako and Riku Kunimoto everything is up for grabs.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners Rakuten Ticket Inc., and NSN (Never Say Never) as we now look ahead to the Semi-Finals.”

Details of when the Semi-Finals will take place are set to be announced in due course.