Tickets on Sale for Boxing Insider at Tropicana Atlantic City

On Friday night, July 26th, boxing returns to Tropicana Atlantic City as Boxing Insider returns for another exciting night of action.
Tickets are now on sale for $63, $103, $203 and $303 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com
The main event will feature former lineal world heavyweight title challenger Otto Wallin (26-2, 15 KOs) of New York via Sweden take on Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-4, 19 KOs) of Miami in a eight-round battle of big punching heavyweights.
The undercard will be filled with local and undefeated fighters.
In a six-round bout, undefeated Atlantic City native, Justin Figueroa (9-0, 7 KOs) fights Victor Mendoza Arreola (4-1, 2 KO) of Colorado Springs, Colorado in a junior middleweight bout.
In four-round bouts, Atlantic City native Bruce Seldon Jr, (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Isaiah Margheim (1-3) of Sandusky, Ohio in a heavyweight clash.
Jason Castanon (1-0, 1 KO) of New York battles Arvontae Dukes (2-0) of Bronx, NY in a battle of undefeated junior welterweights.
Jacob Solis (4-0, 4 KOs) of New York puts his perfect mark on the line against James Abraham (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in an inter-borough battle of middleweights.
19-time National Amateur champion Marco Romero (1-0, 1 KO) of Kansas City fights Victor Pradis (2-0) of Covington, Louisiana in a scrap of undefeated super middleweights.
Stacia Suttles of the Bronx will make her pro debut against Kalindria Faria (1-1) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a four-round lightweight bout.
“Irish” Micky Ward will be in attendance to meet and greet fans and sign autographs.