Trifon Petrov announces the signing of the undefeated Super-Featherweight prospect Wayne Lawrence

Trifon Petrov has signed the undefeated Toledo native, Wayne Lawrence to a multi-year managerial deal.

Lawrence started boxing at an early age of 3 and quickly became a child boxing sensation. Wayne, who’s better known as “Pretty Boy Bam Bam”, was a guest on t Ellen DeGeneres when he was 7 years old. He also appeared on ESPN First Take, and on Dr. Oz, as well as co-starring alongside Floyd Mayweather in the video of the song “Undisputed” by Ludacris.

Boxing is a family affair for the Lawrence’s family. Pretty Boy Bam Bam has been trained by his father, Wayne Lawrence Sr. his whole life.

Wayne Lawrence turned professional in 2021 and has a record of 7-0 (4KOs).

“We’ve struggled getting fights,” Lawrence said. “People kept turning us down. Nobody really wants to fight me, so my career has been stagnant. I am ready to get national exposure and showcase my talent on TV. Trifon Petrov is one of the best in the game right now. His fighters consistently fight on tv, they fight for titles and stay active. I am excited to work with him and allow him to guide my career moving forward.”

The 22-year-old last fought in April on a local show in Cleveland. Wayne Lawrence stopped journeyman Ira Terry in the second round of their contest.

“Wayne is extremely marketable and talented fighter. I’ve been following his career for some time now, and I’m happy that we are finally able to work together. We have some exciting things in the works for him. I am expecting him to make his television debut later this year,” said Petrov.