Undefeated Middleweight Dayan Depestre Signs with Trifon Petrov

Trifon Petrov has signed the undefeated Cuban prospect, Dayan Depestre to a multi-year managerial deal.

Dayan Depestre was born in Cuba, but now resides in Miami. The undefeated Middleweight was Cuban National Amateur Champion before moving to the United States and turning professional.

Depestre currently has a record of 3-0 (3KOs) as a professional boxer. His only blemish was a split decision draw against fellow undefeated Euri Cedeño. Depestre took the Cedeño fight on a very short notice because of the opportunity to fight on DAZN.

“The Cedeño fight was a blessing in disguise. I took the fight on a one week notice and we fought to a draw, but it allowed me to showcase my skills in front of somebody like Trifon Petrov,” said Depestre.

Trifon Petrov who also manages Euri Cedeño took notice of Dayan Depestre during that fight.

“I was ringside, and it was a phenomenal fight to watch between two of the best young fighters in the weight class. Cedeño, who’s fighting under the Top Rank and ESPN banner now, has been on a tear before and after the Depestre fight. Dayan was the only fighter who gave Euri any problems,” said Trifon Petrov.

Depestre trains under Rodolfo Campo at the Alpha Pro Center in Miami.

“I met with Rodolfo and Dayan in Miami a couple of weeks ago, and we had a great conversation that led me to signing Dayan. I am excited to add another top Middleweight to my team,” added Petrov.

Dayan Depestre is scheduled to return to the ring on September 6th in Houston on a televised show by DAZN and promoted by Red Owl Boxing. In the main event on that card, we will see another fighter managed by Trifon Petrov in the undefeated Welterweight Thanjhae Teasley.