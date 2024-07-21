Israil Madrimov says amateur experience will help him get over the line against Terence Crawford

Israil Madrimov says amateur experience will help him get over the line...

WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) says his extensive amateur experience has prepared him well for his world title defence against former two-weight undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3.

The 29-year-old from Uzbekistan had, by his estimation, over 300 amateur bouts with two-thirds of them taking place in international competitions.

“Experience-wise, yes, I have ten professional fights, but it’s a high quality. All ten were WBA fights. All ten were twelve-rounders against stiff opposition,” said Madrimov to Ringside Intel.

“I have more than 200 international amateur fights. So overall, over 300 amateur fights.

“I have experience fighting everyone around the world. The ring will show everything. On August 3rd, you will see everything.”

Southpaw Crawford, 36, of Omaha, Nebraska has had one of the most successful careers of the modern era.

He won his first world title 10 years ago when he travelled for Glasgow in Scotland to left the WBO lightweight title from Ricky Burns.

After two successful title defence, Crawford jumped up to junior welterweight where he unified the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles before completing the same feat at welterweight last year.

In total, he has competed in 18 world title fights across three weight classes, winning all of them including 15 victories by way of knockout.

Despite his immaculate record, Madrimov says he sees things in Crawford that he can exploit.

“We have some things we’ve been watching. We’re not going to talk about it right now,” said Madrimov.

“With a lot of fighters, they’re losing before they even step in the ring [with Crawford]. They’re already kind of on the downside [of their careers]. With me, I’m mentally strong.

“I know what I’m capable of. I know this fight is important for me, my family, for my legacy, and the whole country. I’ve got a whole country [Uzbekistan] on my back supporting me.

“I’m definitely coming out there to do everything within my power to get the victory. My only thoughts are positive thoughts. I know what I’m capable of.

“Everyone is talking about this fight and everyone is looking forward to the August 3rd fight.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced that Crawford has bitten off more than he can chew.

“I think it’s the toughest fight of his career. Up at 154 pounds, he’s a huge light middleweight, punches very hard, has tremendous movement, good boxing IQ, and outstanding amateur pedigree as well. This is a real, real fight,” Hearn said on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

“We like our spot in this fight, the underdog but with Uzbek power and he’s ready to knock Terence Crawford out in Los Angeles.”

Along with Madrimov’s WBA belt, the vacant WBO interim title will also be on the line in the Crawford bout.