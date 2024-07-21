Jorge Linares goes in to bat for Tank Davis, says he is the man to beat at 135-pounds

Jorge Linares goes in to bat for Tank Davis, says he is...

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 30-0 (28) has a fan in Jorge Linares.

The 38-year-old Venezuelan retired after his last fight, a 12-round unanimous decision loss to world-rated Jack Catterall last October, with a record 47-9 (29) after winning version of the world title at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight.

Linares believes that Baltimore southpaw Davis, 29, is the cream of the crop at 135-pounds and says he has all the tools to defeat current IBF champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 18-3 (12) if they were to meet in the ring.

“This is the new era of Gervonta [Davis], it’s the prime time of him,” Linares told YSM Sports Media. “For me, he’s the most amazing boxer for a long time at 135 and 140 [pounds].

“Lomachenko is a great fighter, amazing guy, amazing boxer. I fought with him, but it’s different. It’s a different time. Maybe four years ago, it would be 50/50. Now I believe Gervonta – we will see in that moment – maybe TKO, maybe some crazy KO.

“You know Gervonta is the guy who maybe wants to do the same plan as he did in the last fight [against Frank Martin]. Keep waiting and waiting. You know he received a couple of punches that night, but what happened after the sixth or seventh round? He waited for the moment and he killed the guy. So maybe we can see the same situation with Lomachenko.”

Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko, 36, was last in action in May when he travelled to Perth, Australia to knockout George Kambosos Jr 21-3 (10) in the 11th round at the RAC Arena.

Another name that Linares would like to see Davis fight is WBC champion Shakur Stevenson 22-0 (10). The 27-year-old Newark, New Jersey lefty is fresh off a wide 12-round unanimous decision win over Artem Harutyunyan 12-2 (7) earlier this month.

The Harutyunyan bout was a dour affair, with critics complaining about Stevenson cruising through the fight rather than putting the 33-year-old German away.

Linares is adament that Davis would be far too good for Stevenson and would have his way with him.

“If Gervonta is fighting with Shakur [Stevenson], it’s more of an easy fight,” Linares said. “I like Shakur, but he has so many crazy things right now.

“For me, it’s more exciting to see Lomachenko with Gervonta. If that fight happens with Shakur, it’s easy.

“With Shakur, [Davis] can do whatever he wants to do – maybe decision, maybe KO. If that fight with Shakur can happen, I think Gervonta can kill this guy.”

The Ring magazine ranks Davis the eighth best boxer in the world pound-for-pound. The venerable publication rates him the number one boxer at lightweight with Lomachenko at number two and Stevenson at number four behind punching machine William Zepeda 31-0 (27).

The Ring magazine title at 135-pounds is currently vacant.