Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions officially join Riyadh Season

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority, today announced duel partnership between Riyadh Season leading promoters Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions aimed at bolstering the promotion of top-tier boxing events throughout the world.

The collaboration with Golden Boy will begin with the fight between interim WBC junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk 24-1 (23) and undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 21-0 (21) at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

The agreement solidifies Golden Boy and Riyadh Season’s commitment to elevating the sport of boxing by leveraging the strengths of both entities.

Riyadh Season in the past year has hosted a string of world-class and innovative cards including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st century between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

It will now look to expand its reach into the US market with its first-ever event overseas on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, headlined by the blockbuster world title clash between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov for the WBA and WBO interim junior middleweight titles.

The partnership will use the power and reach of both organisations to elevate the sport. Riyadh Season will have a presence across a host of Top Rank bills, both in the build-up and on fight night.

The deal with Top Rank will see Riyadh Season sponsor 12 of the Las Vegas-based promoter’s events during the remainder of this year and 2025.

Top Rank is one of the most prominent promoters in the boxing industry. For more than 50 years, it has staged high-profile events in landmark settings around the world featuring some of the all-time greats, including Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

Golden Boy Promotions, led by legendary fighter Oscar De La Hoya, is the first Latino-owned boxing promotions company and continues to drive its expansion plans for the remainder of 2024 and beyond having already developed a reputation as an industry leader in the sport with a lengthy roster of world champions.

Over the past 12 months, Riyadh Season has established itself as a key player in boxing, having hosted a string of world-class and innovative cards, including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st century between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.