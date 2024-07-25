Former sparring partners Vergil Ortiz and Serhii Bohachuk ready to throw hands for real on August 10

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 21-0 (21) is ready to explode onto the junior middleweight scene when he takes on fellow puncher and interim WBC titleholder Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk 24-1 (23) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 10 live on DAZN.

The 26-year-old Ortiz was originally scheduled to face former WBO154-pound champion Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) before the 29-year-old Australian was forced to withdraw after the nasty cut to his scalp suffered in his lone loss to Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13) in Las Vegas in March failed to heal sufficiently to make him ready for the match.

For Ortiz, it’s out of the frying pan and into the fire. Ukraine’s Bohachuk, 29, is every bit as dangerous as Tszyu.

“I feel physically, mentally and emotionally great. I am ready to go. I am ready to get in the ring right now,” said Ortiz, who has previously shared a ring with Bohachuk in sparring.

“We know sparring is sparring. Fighting each other is different. With 10-ounce gloves with no headgear, let’s see what really happens.

“This is the [division] where I need to be. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone.”

“All eyes are on Bohachuk right now. We’re not looking past him at all. We have a big test ahead with him and we are not worried about anyone else.

“I think my power carries over to 154. I don’t think I’m some devastating knockout puncher. I never saw myself like that. I just pick the right shots and I place them at the right place, at the right time. That’s all it is.”

There is a calm confidence about Bohachuk too, who knows that a victory over Ortiz will make the boxing world sit up and take notice.

“I am feeling great. I wanted this fight because Vergil is a great fighter. Vergil was the best fighter in the 147-division and in the 154 division he is one of the best fighters. He is now ranked number one on BoxRec. I wanted a fight with him because he is one of the best boxers,” Bohachuk said.

“Yes, I may have sparred with him before, but sparring is sparring. In a fight, it’s different. I know Vergil. He is strong, he is smart, he has a good punch, he has good conditioning. He is a good fighter, but I am better.

“I want to show my fans great fights. I am interested in fighting the best boxers not the easy boxers. If it is not interesting to me, then it is not interesting to people.

“I think this is going to be the best fight of the year because I know Vergil. He is strong and I am strong too.”