Division’s scariest monsters in the super welterweight division are set to clash on August 10

An explosive televised undercard has been assembled for the thunderous main event clash of the division’s scariest monsters in the super welterweight division. The undefeated knockout king Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas will challenge WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion of Vinitza, Ukraine, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) for Bohachuk’s world title. The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

As chief support to the knockout main event, the undefeated and No. 2 WBC-ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) will return after a successful Golden Boy debut on the Haney vs. Garcia undercard where he secured a sixth-round technical knockout victory over Nathaniel Gallimore. He will be looking to impress yet again, this time against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts in a 10-round super welterweight fight.

Also looking to make a statement, Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) will make his first Golden Boy appearance in a 10-round super lightweight match against Tijuana, Mexico’s Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs). An amateur standout, former Team USA member and ranked No.1 by the WBA, Sims Jr. was last seen in May 2023 defeating Botirzhon Akhmedov via majority decision. Perez was last seen winning an upset and handing Olympian and former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz a split decision loss this past February 2024.

In co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, undefeated IBF Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) will defend her world title for the second time against Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Valdivia, Chile in a 10-round fight. Fundora is coming off a two-knockout streak, and is one of the youngest, current female world champions.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, superstar in the making and former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California will participate in a six-round welterweight fight against Boston, Massachusset’s Thomas Guillemette (8-1, 4 KOs). Iriarte will return to the ring less than 5 weeks after his last knockout victory on the Zepeda vs. Cabrera undercard.

Headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night: Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Prelims which will be streamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube, women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs), of Bergen, Norway will make her highly anticipated return to the ring, challenging WBC and WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Ema “The Princess” Kozin (24-1-1, 12 KOs), of Ljubjana, Slovenia over ten-rounds. Braekhus seeks a return to world championship glory following a controversially scored majority draw with Terri Harper on October 7, 2023 in Sheffield, England. Kozin won her world titles with a split-decision victory over Hannah Rankin on November 18, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The fight is in co-promotion with 360 Promotions.

The co-main event of the prelims, undefeated Korean-American middleweight prospect Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) will face a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a 10-round medley. Also making a quick return in a four-round lightweight match, Santa Ana, Calif.’s Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (4-0, 2 KOs) is fighting Tampa, Florida’s Carlos Otero (2-1-1).

Making his professional debut and opening the YouTube stream, Team USA member Jordan Fuentes of Fresno, California will hope to make a statement in a four-round bantamweight fight against a soon-to-be announced opponent. Fuentes had successfully made it to the Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana last December 2023 having entered as a wild card and the youngest in the tournament, and was able to beat the top three seeds to win it all. Also a part of the preliminary card, undefeated prospect Figo “La Maquina” Ramirez (6-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round bantamweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced fighter.

Opening fight night and also making her highly anticipated professional debut, Jennah “The Gem” Creason of Visalia, California will make a splash in a four-round welterweight fight against Kelsey Wickstrum (2-1, 1 KO). Creason is USA Boxing’s No.1-ranked, two-time USA Boxing National Champion, and has excelled in a diverse array of combat sports including wrestling, jiu jitsu, grappling and karate. Jennah’s accolades also include becoming a two-time Desert Showdown champion, a Junior Golden Gloves Champion, a Gold/Silver States Champion and a National Silver Gloves Champion. Her corner includes HOF and trainer of the year Robert Garcia and UFC HOF legend Bob Cook.

