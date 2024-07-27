In lieu of the recent announcement made regarding the upcoming bout between Saul Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga, the IBF seeks to clarify the status of the IBF Super Middleweight title and how the organization reaches decisions in situations such as this based on its rules.

Saul Alvarez became the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion on November 6, 2021, in a TKO victory over then IBF Champion Caleb Plant. At the time of this bout, Saul Alvarez held the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. In circumstances where there is an undisputed champion, the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO have agreed on a “rotation system” to determine the order of mandatory defenses. The mandatory defense of the IBF Super Middleweight title is now due based on this agreement.

The IBF ordered Saul Alvarez to begin negotiations with #1 ranked Super Middleweight contender Willam Scull for a mandatory defense of the IBF Super Middleweight title on May 13, 2024. Negotiations were to be concluded by June 8, 2024. On May 22, 2024, the IBF received an email from Hagen Doering, on behalf of William Scull, requesting an immediate purse bid. The IBF sent notification on May 27, 2024, that a purse bid would be held on June 6, 2024. Subsequently, on June 4, 2024, the IBF received an email from Hagen Doering requesting a postponement of the June 6, 2024, purse bid. Shortly thereafter Eddie Reynoso, on behalf of Saul Alvarez, agreed in writing to postpone the said purse bid.

On June 18, 2024, the IBF received emails from both parties indicating that an agreement had been reached. Accordingly, the IBF sent notification that the purse bid rescheduled for June 18, 2024, had been cancelled. However, the terms of the “agreement” were not disclosed to the IBF.

Tom Brown, on behalf of Saul Alvarez, sent a letter to the IBF on July 5, 2024, requesting an exception to participate in an optional defense of the Super Middleweight title on September 14, 2024, against a fighter to be determined.

On July 19, 2024, the IBF Board of Directors met via video conference to discuss this matter. A majority of the directors determined that the request should not be considered pursuant to Rule 11.A.

IBF Rule 11.A. states in part:

“Once the IBF has sent out the notice of the date of the purse bid, or once a contract has been signed for a mandatory bout, no request for an exception can be made.”

On July 25, 2024, the IBF was advised that Saul Alvarez was going to participate in an optional bout against #4 ranked Super Middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga on September 14, 2024.

IBF Rule 5.B.2. states in part:

“All optional defenses, and any and all other bouts, by a Champion shall be concluded at least sixty (60) days prior to the date the Champion’s mandatory is due and shall be subject to the approval of the

Championships Chairman and the President.”

Saul Alvarez’s mandatory defense of the IBF Super Middleweight title is overdue. Therefore, the bout scheduled for September 14, 2024, is not in compliance with the noted rule.

The IBF places the upmost importance on keeping a title occupied, and furthermore values and understands the significance of the Undisputed Champion status for a fighter such as Saul Alvarez, the sport and the fans. We understand that Saul Alvarez and his team made a choice to pursue the route they see fit for his career in the bout against Edgar Berlanga. Nevertheless, the IBF rules are clear and were designed to serve all affected parties in a matter such as this. Based on the foregoing, the IBF was left with no other recourse than to vacate the IBF Super Middleweight. Saul Alvarez has had an exceptional career, and we sincerely wish him the best in his future endeavors.