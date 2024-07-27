Nisa Rodriguez to be honored by New York State & International Women’s Boxing Halls of Fame

Both the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) and International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame (IWBHOF) have notified super middleweight prospect Nisa Rodriguez (2-0), a New York City police officer and three-time National Golden Gloves Championship gold medalist, that she will be honored among her peers by these highly-respected organizations.

Rodriquez will be awarded the Prospect of the Year Award from the NYSBHOF at its 12th annual Induction Ceremony on Sunday, September 15, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

“Being selected as the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame Prospect of the Year as a woman is a prestigious honor that signifies recognition of exceptional talent, hard work, and potential in the sport,” Rodriguez said. “For a New Yorker, it highlights not only personal achievements, but also represents a proud moment for the local community and the rich history of boxing in New York. This recognition can serve as a powerful motivation and opens doors to further opportunities in the sport.”

Tickets cost $175.00 and include a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry followed by a multi-course dinner. There will be an open bar throughout the event. Contact NYSBHOF President Jack Hirsch (516.790.7592, [email protected]) or go to www.nysboxinghof.org for additional information.

Rodriguez will also be one of 10 women being honored April 4th at a special tribute, “Women Cops Who Box,” in Las Vegas as part of the IWBHOF’s two-day event. The following night (Apr. 5) will be the “Night of Stars 2” semi-formal dinner to induct the IWBHOF’s Class of 2025.

Rodriguez will be honored at the “Women Cops Who Box” celebration along with Kathy Williams, Alex Love, Melanie Costa, Melinda Cooper, Stephanie Han, Kyana Williams, Terri Moss, Tracy Byrd and Anne Marie Carrizales.

“This is an incredible honor and testament to the dedication and hard work in both careers,” Rodriguez added. “Being recognized by the Women’s Hall of Fame for achievements in boxing and service as a police officer highlights the unique contributions and impact made in both fields. Balancing the demands of a career in law enforcement with the rigorous training and discipline required in boxing is a remarkable accomplishment.”

Tickets for the two-day event, held at Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, are on sale now. Go to www.iwbhf.com to purchase tickets, book rooms at a rate, and additional information.

A former teacher, Nisa is also an eight-time New York Daily News Golden Gloves, six-time Metro Championships, two-time Empire State, and Caribbean and Central Americano gold medalist.

Rodriguez has been a NYC police officer for two years, stationed citywide for the rapid response unit, specializing in any crimes that involve adolescents and supporting families of homicides.

“I truly consider it an honor to be working with Nisa Rodriguez,” Rodriguez’ manager NYC Atty. Keith Sullivan commented. “She is a tremendous role model, takes her training seriously and is a class act in and out of the ring. I am excited to be on this journey with her and to see where the road ahead takes her.”

Sullivan also manages International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Bantamweight Champion Miyo Yoshida (17-4), undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (4-0, 2 KOs), in addition to co-managing world-rated (IBF #6, WBA #7 and WBC #15) welterweight contender Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs), the reigning WBA Continental Champion from Limerick, Ireland. Sullivan co-manages Donovan with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee, who is also Donovan’s head trainer.