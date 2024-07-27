WBO and Boxing Bullies by Jake Paul Remodel the Manny Siaca Boxing Gym

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico – In an emotive gathering, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), presided by Francisco “Paco” Varcárcel, Esq., and the world-renowned WBO Kids Drug Free, in conjunction with the non-profit organization Boxing Bullies, led by Jake Paul, opened the remodeled ‘Manny Siaca Boxing Gym’, located within the facilities of the Marie Lande Mathieu Athletic Track in Levittown.

The gym, originally managed by the late Manuel “Manny” Siaca, one of the most respected trainers in the history of Puerto Rican boxing, is currently helmed by his sons, former world champion Manny Siaca, Jr. and his brother of the same name, but better known as “Pucho”.

The gym has been the home of several champions, such as Edwin “El Chapo” Rosario, Samuel Serrano, Wilfredo Vázquez, Víctor Calleja, Juan Nazario, and Manny Siaca Jr., among others.

“This gym has a lot of history, great champions of the world and of life came out and left the streets to become professionals in other areas. My father took a lot of young people under his wing and, along with my brother, we’ll keep that legacy. If it weren’t for my father, we wouldn’t be here”, said a teary-eyed former world champion Manny Siaca Jr.

The eldest brother and current manager Manny “Pucho” Siaca explained: “We lost the gym during Hurrican María. It was closed for five years, but thank God, we kept firm, and now, all these improvements are a blessing. We’ve suffered a lot, but the commitment is the same. Thank you to the city of Toa Baja, Carmelo Ríos, the WBO, and Boxing Bullies for everything”.

The center’s facilities were modernized thanks to the combined work of the WBO and Boxing Bullies, who joined forces to improve boxing centers around the island.

Some of the gyms that have been remodeled are in Bayamón (Monterrey Boxing), Carolina (Amanda Serrano), Canóvanas, Guaynabo (Félix Pagán Pintor), Guayama (Juan Laporte) Utuado, and the island city Vieques, respectively.

“Next, along with the WBO, we will be remodeling and opening more gyms in the cities of Morovis, Fajardo, and Guayanilla, among others, so stay tuned”, declared the executive director of Boxing Bullies, Francisco Correa.

Some of the attendees from the WBO were its founder Luis Batista Salas, Esq., its legal counsel Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. and its secretary general Alberto Rodríguez, Esq.

A special thanks to Boxing Hall of Famer Iván Calderón, world champions Manny Siaca, Álex Sánchez, Nelson Dieppa, and Ángel Acosta; prospects Pedro Márquez, Juan Zayas, Yahir “Chule” Díaz, and Orlando del Valle; Senator Carmelo Ríos, trainers Ángel Rosario and Emilio Lozada; and Puerto Rico Professional Boxing Commission judges and referees for attending.

by Jake Paul Remodel