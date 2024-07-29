Champion Boxer Andrew Tham Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

The boxing world is mourning the loss of Andrew Tham, a 28-year-old featherweight champion, who tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident. Tham was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle on May 30, 2024, in Cumbernauld, Scotland, when he collided with a Hyundai Tucson. Despite being rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, he succumbed to his injuries on June 2, 2024.

Tham’s career in boxing began in 2019, and he quickly rose through the ranks to become the Scottish featherweight champion. His most notable victory came in September 2023, when he won the title on the undercard of the “Battle of the Legends” fight between Scottish boxing greats Ricky Burns and Willie Limond. Known for his tenacity and skill in the ring, Tham was a beloved figure in the boxing community.

Tributes have poured in from fellow boxers, fans, and the St. Andrew’s Sporting Club, which managed his career. The club posted a heartfelt message on social media, stating, “Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring. It has been an honour to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends”.

George Stewart, who fought Tham in his last match, expressed his devastation, saying, “It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to share the ring with him two weeks ago — a true warrior. I have no words to describe this devastating news other than heart breaking”.

Tham’s death is a significant loss to the sport, especially following the recent passing of British boxer Sherif Lawal. The boxing community continues to grapple with these tragedies, reflecting on the risks and sacrifices inherent in the sport.

Andrew Tham’s legacy will be remembered not only for his achievements in the ring but also for his character and the impact he had on those around him. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but his spirit and dedication to boxing will continue to inspire future generations.