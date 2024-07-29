Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 2

Roscoe Hill (Spring, Texas) shined bright under the lights for the United States as he picked up Team USA’s second victory, via a unanimous decision.

Hill dominated in all fashions with his unique boxing style in the first round. Hill quickly adapted to his opponent’s style and made adjustments throughout the bout. The boxer from Texas took the first and third rounds unanimously over Omid Ahmadisafa, who represented the Refugee Olympic Team.

“Always be first and not wait on him,” Hill said about what type of adjustments he had to make. “First one is done and out the way. On to the next one.”

Team USA will have two boxers going tomorrow as Joshua Edwards will make his debut in the Super Heavyweight division. Edwards will go up against Italy’s Diego Lenzi at 6:36 a.m. ET. Following Edwards is Jajaira Gonzalez, who will be on the hunt for her second Olympic victory, this time against Brazil’s Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira, beginning at 12:32 p.m. ET.

Team USA is being coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

Sunday, July 28 Results

51 kg: Roscoe Hill, Spring, Calif./USA decision over Omid Ahmadisafa/EOR, 5-0

Monday, July 29 Schedule

6:36 a.m. ET

92+ kg: Joshua Edwards, Houston, Texas/USA vs. Diego Lenzi/ITA

12:32 p.m. ET

60 kg: Jajaira Gonzalez, Glendale, Calif./USA vs. Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira/BR