The Best Boxing Fights of 2024 So Far

2024 has been an exhilarating year for boxing fans, with numerous high-stakes bouts and unforgettable moments. Here’s a look at some of the standout fights that have defined the year so far:

1. Fury vs. Usyk

One of the most anticipated fights of the year was the clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. This heavyweight showdown lived up to the hype, with Usyk narrowly defeating Fury by split decision in May. The bout was a masterclass in strategy and endurance, showcasing the best of both fighters.

2. Haney vs. Garcia

The bout between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia in April was another highlight. Initially declared a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads, the fight was filled with intense exchanges and showcased the incredible speed and skill of both fighters.

3. Álvarez vs. Munguia

Canelo Álvarez faced Jaime Munguia in a thrilling match in May. Álvarez emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, demonstrating his superior technique and experience. This fight further cemented Álvarez’s status as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

4. Inoue vs. Nery

Naoya Inoue continued his dominance in the ring with a spectacular knockout victory over Luis Nery in May. Inoue’s precision and power were on full display, ending the fight with a devastating straight right.

5. Davis vs. Martin

Gervonta Davis delivered a memorable performance against Frank Martin in June, winning by knockout with a perfectly timed left uppercut followed by a straight left. This fight highlighted Davis’s explosive power and tactical acumen.

6. Estrada vs. Rodriguez

In June, Jesse Rodriguez secured a knockout victory over Juan Francisco Estrada with a left uppercut to the body. This fight was a testament to Rodriguez’s rising star power and his ability to perform under pressure.

7. Ioka vs. Martinez

Kazuto Ioka faced Fernando Martinez in July, with Martinez winning by unanimous decision. The fight was a display of technical skill and resilience from both fighters.

These bouts have not only provided thrilling entertainment but have also shaped the landscape of boxing in 2024. With more exciting matches on the horizon, this year promises to be one of the most memorable in recent boxing history.