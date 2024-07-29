Vergil Ortiz Jr promises fireworks, dismisses comments from Israil Madrimov about sparring

Explosive knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 21-0 (21) has warned the junior middleweight division that he will be even more powerful at the higher weight class.

The 26-year-old from Grand Prairie in Texas will face interim WBC titleholder Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk 24-1 (23) of Ukraine at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

on August 10.

“I feel a lot stronger and mentally as well, I feel more confident. So moving up to 154 made a big difference,” said Ortiz Jr to Fight Hub TV.

“For this fight, I’m very motivated. This is the most motivated I’ve ever been. It’s an interim world title.

“It’s a belt and they look like the rest of them, so I’m very motivated about that. We have a tough opponent we’re going against. That’s another motivating factor.”

Ortiz Jr’s career stalled for a few years as he battled to overcome illness. From August 2021 and January of this year, he boxed just once. The Bohachuk fight will be his third this year.

“I’m fighting for the third time. I have fought more than twice since 2019,” said Ortiz Jr.

“Things are finally turning around. I want to be active. I’ve been asking to be active. Sometimes, opponents fall out. Sometimes it’s out of our control.”

Ortiz Jr and Bohachuk have traded leather before in sparring. Ortiz Jr says that familiarity will likely see the fireworks light up early and not taper off until someone was o their back.

“I’m very familiar with him. We shared a lot of rounds,” said Ortiz Jr.

“I wouldn’t say I get any advantage because he was also learning from the sparring as well. I think we’re very familiar with each other and I don’t feel like there’s going to be a feeling out round.”

Bohachuk, 29, is grateful for the opportunity to prove just how good he really is against Ortiz Jr.

“I wanted to fight against him because I wanted to face against the best. That’s my goal. I want to be the best,” he said to Golden Boy Boxing.

While Bohachuk is clearly respectful towards his challenger, Ortiz Jr was not so happy with another sparring partner, WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7), who is preparing to defend his belt against former three-weight world champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

In an interview with SnowQueenLA, Madrimov said Ortiz Jr was a “strong guy, good guy”, before adding: “In one word, he is a normal boxer.”

Explaining his approach to the rounds, the Uzbek said: “Our game plan was to play with him like Soviet amateur style.”

Ortiz Jr felt those comments were out of order.

“I feel like I got the best out of those sparring,” he said. “If you’re going to talk about the sparring, at least tell the truth.

“If you don’t want to say the whole truth, then say, ‘It was good sparring.’ Just say that.”