When is Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight? Date and Everything We Know

The highly anticipated exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been rescheduled and is set to take place on Friday, November 15, 2024. This event will be held at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Background and Rescheduling

Originally scheduled for July, the fight had to be postponed due to a health emergency experienced by Mike Tyson. The boxing legend suffered a flare-up of a stomach ulcer in May, which required immediate medical attention and a temporary halt to his training. Despite this setback, both parties were committed to making the fight happen, leading to the new November date.

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Exclusively on Netflix

Fight Rules

The bout will consist of eight two-minute rounds, a deviation from the usual three-minute rounds in professional boxing. Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than the standard gloves used in most boxing matches.

How to Watch

The fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience. A Netflix subscription will be required to watch the event, with plans starting at $6.99 per month.

What to Expect

This fight is being touted as one of the most cross-generational sporting events in history, pitting the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against the former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. With both fighters bringing their unique styles and fan bases, it promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.

Mark your calendars for November 15th and get ready for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come!

Are you excited about this fight? Who do you think will come out on top?