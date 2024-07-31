Israil Madrimov ready to welcome Terence Crawford to the junior middleweight division

WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) is licking his chops at the prospect of welcoming Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) to the 154-pound division at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Uzbek Madrimov, 29, will be making the first defence of the title he won against Magomed Kurbanov 25-1 (13) by fifth-round knockout in Saudi Arabia in March. His limited professional experience is offset by his lengthy amateur career, which saw him log more than 300 fights.

“I have always been a fan of Terence Crawford. I like his style. He has great movement. It’s a good style. It is true that he is one of my favourite boxers. There is always a first guy, and I want to be the first guy to beat him and to break all of the records,” said Madrimov.

“He doesn’t have any weaknesses. I haven’t seen any of those, but I will try to discover some. I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement and I will, Inshallah. I’m not Errol Spence Jr. I am Israil Madrimov. This is my division.

“He’s moving up in weight. I’m the world champion here and I don’t think about him. I think about myself and I think about accomplishing my goals and winning this fight. It’s a huge honour and opportunity for me to show my skills and I want to win this fight in style. And still!”

For Crawford, the fight represents a chance to become a four-division beltholder. The 36-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska has previously held the WBO lightweight title as well as becoming the undisputed champion of the world at both junior welterweight and welterweight.

“Israil Madrimov is a tremendous fighter. He’s 10-0, already a world champion. He’s a tough, dangerous fighter. I think it’s going to be an exciting fight,” Crawford said.

“I think he’s very strong. I think he’s ‘herky-jerky’. I think he’s illusive, he can box, he can brawl, he can move, he can take a punch and that make for a great fight.

“I know he’s going to train hard. I know his coaches will train him to be the best that he can be and come fight night he’s going to try to do any and everything to dethrone me from my top spot, even though he’s the champion.

“He wants what I’ve got and that’s the recognition, the accolades, the pound-for -pound spot. He wants to be on top of the world like myself. He’s going to be filled with so much energy to prove to the world that he belongs in the ring with the top fighters.

“I consider Israil the best 154-pound fighter in the division right now. So why not go for the top guy in the division, right off the bat?

“As for myself, I’ve been here before. This is nothing new. I know how to handle things like this. I know how to go about fighting these type of guys that have a lot to prove.

“Come fight night I will show the world once and for all, once again, why I’m the best fighter on the planet.”