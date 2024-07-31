Local talent continues Worcester’s rich boxing history

“Punch-out at Polar Park II,” presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, will showcase a quartet of locally developed talent in a continuation of the city’s rich boxing history that dates back a century.

Worcester’s Harry Devine captured a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, where General Douglas McArthur cheered him on from ringside. And Canadian-born Lou Brouillard moved to his adopted home of Worcester, and he became its first world champion boxer. Brouillard (100-32-1, 57 KOs) fought professionally between 1928 and 1940, reigning as the world welterweight champion from 1931 to 1932, adding the New York State Athletic Commission “World” Championship to his resume in 1933. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in 1990.

Worcester’s second world champion is “El Gallo” Jose Antonio Rivera (43-6-1, 25 KOs), whose long pro career went from 1992 to 2019. He was born in Philadelphia and moved to Worcester from Springfield when he was only 16. Rivera was the World Boxing Association (WBA) Junior Middleweight and Welterweight World Champion, as well as the International Boxing Organization (IBO) World Welterweight titleholder.

Gifted Worcester boxers through the years have included heavyweight Bobby Harris (1993-99), who was a four-time national amateur champion, highlighted by the National Golden Gloves Championship, followed nine years later by Dominican Republic-native Edwin “La Bomba” Rodriguez (31-2, 20 KOs). Rodriguez was a world super middleweight contender who went the distance with Hall of Fame boxer Andre Ward in 2013.

And Worcester’s boxing tradition continues today, headlined by World Super Lightweight World title challenger Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (17-2-1, 8 KOs), who is rated No. 9, No. 12 and No. 14 in the world, respectively, by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC).

The future of Worcester boxing includes four boxers fighting on the “Punch-Out at Polar Park II” card, which will be streamed live from Worcester’s sensational Polar Park on www.bxngtv.com.

Three locally based boxers will be making their pro debuts: Millbury welterweight Justin Laporte, who fought last year on the amateur part of the card, vs. Tymar Miles (0-2), Worcester junior middleweight Jhon “D-Wave” Devers Rodriguez vs. Igor Santos (0-1) and Worcester welterweight “Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” Daniel Docimo vs. Tracey Coppedge (0-3).

The 24-year-old Laporte, trained by another outstanding Worcester boxer, Sean Fitzgerald, is Worcester resident and licensed realtor who is a finance major student at Nichols College. The southpaw is a U.S. Marine fighting as a welterweight.

Devers Rodriguez, 23, is a native of the Dominican Republic and two-time New England Golden Gloves Champion as a novice. Like Laporte, he trains out of Camp Get Right Boxing in Worcester.

The most popular boxer to come out of Worcester in a long time is welterweight Dan Docimo, who is known as “Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son.” A locksmith for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the last 17 years, Docimo is another southpaw who will celebrate his 36th birthday the night of his pro debut.

The other Worcester fighter in action Aug. 9th is four-time New England Golden Gloves Champion Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), who meets Izaiah Vargas (1-10) in a four-round bout. Luna has been active this summer as a member of the Boston Butchers team in The Combat League (TCL).

“A boxer making his or her pro debut is always exciting,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “I’m happy these Worcester guys are able to do it in front of their family and friends at such a great event. The next generation of Worcester boxers starts now.”

The only returning “Punch-Out” fighter from last year’s pro card, promising Boca Raton (FL) prospect Josniel “TG” Castro (12-1, 8 KOs), is the headliner in the eight-round main event against Jerry Bradford (9-2, 5 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) U.S. Junior Middleweight title. Worcester is Castro’s second home.

Two-time, two-division world champion Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs), fighting out Delray Beach (FL) by way of The Bronx (NY), takes on Slovakia-native Beata Dudek (4-2, 4 KOs), who fights out of Hungary, in the eight-round co-featured event.

Undefeated, fan favorite heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (8-0, 7 KOs), a U.S. Army veteran from Scituate (MA), faces Mexican veteran Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corral (20-33, 12 KOs) in an eight-round match.

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round matches are Connecticut heavyweight Joe Powers (1-2, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Angolan Manuel Joao Balanga, and pro-debuting New York super middleweight Austin Cassese vs. Erick Matheus Alves (0-4).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.888) and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing, priced at: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email all inquiries for details to [email protected].

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 6 p.m. ET.