Pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford goes for World Title in fourth division in LA this Saturday

Terence Crawford is out to remind fans why he is considered to be the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet when he takes on Israil Madrimov for the WBA and WBO interim Super-Welterweight World Titles at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles this Saturday August 3, live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is gunning to become a four-weight World champion as he moves up to 154lbs after conquering the Welterweight division with a stunning KO win over Errol Spence to be crowned the undisputed champion at 147lbs in Las Vegas in July last year.

The Omaha star, who headlines the first ever Riyadh Season card on U.S. soil this weekend, has already ruled the roost at Super-Lightweight and Lightweight, and now ‘Bud’ is arrowing in on cementing greatness by relieving Madrimov of his WBA 154lbs crown.

“Realistically the next step was to do a rematch with Spence,” Crawford told Matchroom. “For whatever reason it didn’t happen, so I had to move on with my career. The ultimate goal was to try to get the Canelo fight. That didn’t happen, so we went to the next best thing.

“154 was wide open. I was looking to fight Charlo, he left, so I’ve got a fight with whoever I could get for a World Title. Israil Madrimov is a tremendous fighter. He’s 10-0, already a World Champion. He’s a tough dangerous fighter. I think it’s going to be an exciting fight.

“I think he’s very strong. I think he’s ‘herky-jerky’. I think he’s illusive, he can box, he can brawl, he can move, he can take a punch and that make for a great fight. I know he’s going to train hard. I know his coaches will train him to be the best that he can be and come fight night he’s going to try to do any and everything to dethrone me from my top spot, even though he’s the champion.

“He wants what I’ve got and that’s the recognition, the accolades, the pound for pound spot. He wants to be on top of the world like myself. He’s going to be filled with so much energy to prove to the world that he belongs in the ring with the top fighters. I consider Israil the best 154lbs fighter in the division right now. So why not go for the top guy in the division, right off the bat?

“As for myself, I’ve been here before. This is nothing new. I know how to handle things like this. I know how to go about fighting these type of guys that have a lot to prove. Come fight night I will show the world once and for all, once again, why I’m the best fighter on the planet.”

Crawford says he has been hugely impressed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s vision for boxing and the switch-hitting dynamo is proud to partner with Riyadh Season for their debut venture in the U.S.

“I’m very excited to be headlining His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s first card in the USA,” said Crawford. “I’m very excited for the first big event coming to America. Being the headliner of the event is a big honour. It’s going to be a tremendous event. There’s a stacked undercard and I’m just happy to be a part of it.

“In today’s age, it’s one of the best undercards that has been put together since back in the day. Pretty much six fights on the undercard could be main events. With that being said, all of them put on one card is a blessing. I’ve been talking to His Excellency for years now. This is the right time for us to partner up and do a big event. I’m quite positive that this is going to be a huge event.”

Crawford vs. Madrimov tops a blockbuster Los Angeles Riyadh Season Card this weekend, Mexico’s Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA Super-Lightweight World Title against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs), former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns against New York’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs), undefeated Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) collides with Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a an explosive match-up for the NABF and WBO International Titles, Cuba’s David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs), Olympic Lightweight Champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) continues his 135lbs campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Titles on the line, unbeaten Super-Middleweights Steve Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs) and Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-0-1, 10 KOs) meet over ten rounds and Saudi Arabian Welterweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) fights in the US for the first time against Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-7, 2 KOs).