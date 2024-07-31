Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov ;Fight week begins in Los Angeles at iconic Santa Monica Pier

Pound-for-pound great and three-division World Champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford and WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov made their grand arrivals today at the iconic Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California, ahead of their 154-pound showdown this Saturday, August 3 at BMO Stadium, shown live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

This is what the fighters had to say:

TERENCE CRAWFORD

“I feel good, I’m feeling great. I’m ready to fight but all my people always try to remind me to enjoy the moment because one day it’s all going to be gone, so embrace it while you can.

“Like I always say everything happens for a reason and for that reason God didn’t bless me then, but he blessed me now when I’m more mature and can handle everything that comes my way. Who knows where I would have been had I got everything that I wanted when he was younger and immature.”

ISRAIL MADRIMOV

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment and we are here and just waiting for Saturday where I want a victory. I like this moment and the first time in my life and only imagined something like this would happen to me.

“Our training has been good and I’m feeling great. I want to make a good game plan and it will be a great fight on Saturday. I don’t think this fight is about the size, it’s about the experience and knowledge he can use. This division is my division and I’m the champion, I have to defend the belt.”

JARED ANDERSON

“I can’t wait to see it and for him (Bakole) to show me if he could knock me out. Every fight gets me one step closer, I’m here to win, I’m here to perform, I’m here to put on a show for the crowd. As you can see they’re excited already. I’m just here to do my job.”

MARTIN BAKOLE

“I want to say thank you for my team and for having me today. I came to America on business, I did not come here to joke, I did not come here to play. I will knockout Anderson.”

ANDY RUIZ

“Burritos and Nachos have been helping win all my fights and become champion of the world so nothing wrong about that. And that is exactly what I’m going to do on August 3. I’m going to win. I’m going to get this victory and this victory will be for God.

“No matter how tall you are. How big you are and how much muscle you have. It’s all about what you have inside. And I have a big heart.

“I feel really good. I feel sharp. We did all the hard work in the gym. Yes, I had a two-year layoff but that doesn’t mean that I was outside of the gym, you know. I was still training. I was still disciplined. Even through my ups and downs, God was with me and that’s why we are going to win on Saturday night.

“I had it all and I wanted back. I was the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World and then boom. It went away. I want it back and I have to do. I know exactly what I did wrong. And I know what I have to do to get it all back.”

JARRELL MILLER

“I feel great. I haven’t been eating like my man Andy [Ruiz] here. I put down the tacos, burritos, the burgers and hard work baby.

“I come to win. I come to knock people out. I destroy people. He may be the ‘Destroyer’ but I’m the one who destroys people. Ready to work.

“This is the opportunity to get back what I’ve lost. Me and Eddie [Hearn] have a bromance hell or behave relationship. But that’s life. You become a man. Have a conversation and sort things out and move on and move forward.

“This fight is not personal. Andy replaced me a couple of years ago and got that big check and now I have to fuck him up. I’m going to turn his ass into burritos and nachos after this one.”

ISAAC CRUZ

“I’m really happy to be fighting and I prepared very hard. It’s a great feeling to be coming to Los Angeles as a World Champion. I’m going to put out a great show for the Californians and for my people from Mexico.

“I want to give 1000% of what I got and I am going to give every once of energy, so the people can see my great performance and so I can deliver on Saturday night.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“All the hard work gives me confidence in this fight. I’ve been very focused and training hard and I’m ready to make the best of it. Just being smart and being relaxed will help me deal with the pressure during this fight.”

ANDY CRUZ

“I feel happy and motivated. I’m proud to be part of such a great event and I think we are going to put on a great show on Saturday night.

“I have a great team behind me. I have made some adjustments thanks to my great team including Bozy Ennis.

“I’m going to win. No matter what. I’m winning.”

ANTONIO MORAN

“We are going to put on a great spectacle. We are going to give the fans what they want.

“I think that the both of us are here because we are at a similar level. I have 38 fights under my belt. He’s good too. This is an even matchup.”

DAVID MORRELL

“I feel good. It’s been a long time since the last time I fought at this weight and I’m ready.

“I want to put on a good show for my people, for my fans. This is a new David Morrell. This Morrell at 175 is vicious. I’m excited about the opportunities at this division.”

RADIVOJE KALAJDZIC

“I feel great, I’m excited to be on this big event against a fighter live David so I can showcase my skills, and I’m just excited. He comes to fight, I come to fight, it’s going to be an exciting fight.”

STEVEN NELSON

“I’m here to get my opportunity and show the world that I can do it inside and outside of the ring, that’s why they call me ‘So Cold’ because I’m so cold in everything that I do.”

ZIYAD ALMAAYOUF

“The Saudi superhero is on a mission abroad. Batman has left Gotham City but he never doesn’t return. I’m here to do a job, I’m gonna do the job.

“As much pressure as this is, even more privilege comes with it, to be a flag bearer, to be a superhero, to be a symbol, to not only a state or a city, but a country as is in Saudi Arabia, but I can even go as far as saying the Arab world. That whole side of the world I carry with me when I go into the ring, and this is all due to the two holy mosques, the king, the crown prince and his excellency, Turki Alalshikh for giving me the opportunity and the faith, they gave it to the right guy.”

Crawford vs. Madrimov tops a blockbuster Los Angeles Riyadh Season Card this weekend, Mexico’s Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA Super-Lightweight World Title against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs), former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns against New York’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs), undefeated Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) collides with Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a an explosive match-up for the NABF and WBO International Titles, Cuba’s David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) takes on Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title, Olympic Lightweight Champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO )continues his 135lbs campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Titles on the line, unbeaten Super-Middleweights Steve Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs) and Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-0-1, 10 KOs) meet over ten rounds and Saudi Arabian Welterweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) fights in the US for the first time against Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-7, 2 KOs).