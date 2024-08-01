Cuban sensation Andy Cruz has promised to steal the show when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran for the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Lightweight Titles on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s blockbuster clash with Israil Madrimov this Saturday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, shown live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Cruz struck gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the Lightweight division against Keyshawn Davis in the delayed games in August 2021 and added an incredible third straight AIBA World Championship gold at Light-Welterweight in Serbia three months later, putting that medal next to those he landed at the World Championships in Germany and Russia in 2017 and 2019.

The 28-year-old is now 3-0 (1 KO) as a professional since putting pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing back in May 2023, breezing past Juan Carlos Burgos, Jovanni Straffon and Brayan Zammaripa Rodriguez last time out at Caribe Royal Orlando in February.

Next up for the former amateur star is Mexico City’s ‘Tono’ Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs), a former WBO Latino Lightweight and WBA Fedecentro Super-Lightweight and Welterweight Champion, and Cruz is predicting fans will be treated to his best performance yet as he looks to light up LA.

“I’m really happy with my journey, I think I’ve really learnt a lot and I continue to keep learning,” said Cruz. “I think this is the beginning of a great career with Matchroom. I couldn’t be happier. These are the opportunities that I have been looking for and I really want to take advantage of them.

“In all my fights I feel that pressure to put on an explosive display but I think it’s a positive thing, it makes me sharper and it makes me more dangerous. I’m really going to put on a show. I don’t know much about Moran or his style but I’ve been working hard in camp and I know I’m going to put on a spectacular show.”

Cruz says he is coming on leaps and bounds under the guidance of Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis in Philadelphia alongside fellow Matchroom star ‘Boots’ Ennis, and the 135lbs contender believes he is in the best place to push on with his pro career.

“I’ve adapted really well and I think it was a great decision to train in Philadelphia. I’ve really learnt a lot. Jaron is one of the best boxers I’ve seen. I’ve seen a lot of boxers with different styles and he’s really something special.

“We’ve sometimes have sparring sessions when other boxers don’t come to the gym – we spar each other and we interchange our abilities and our skills. It’s great gym experience. I try to incorporate some of his skills into my style.”

Crawford vs. Madrimov tops a blockbuster Los Angeles Riyadh Season Card this weekend, Mexico’s Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA Super-Lightweight World Title against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs), former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns against New York’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs), undefeated Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) collides with Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a an explosive match-up for the NABF and WBO International Titles, Cuba’s David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) takes on Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title, Olympic Lightweight Champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) continues his 135lbs campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Titles on the line, unbeaten Super-Middleweights Steve Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs) and Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-0-1, 10 KOs) meet over ten rounds and Saudi Arabian Welterweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) fights in the US for the first time against Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-7, 2 KOs).