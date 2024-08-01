Martin Bakole says Jared Anderson knows he is in trouble on Saturday night ahead of heavyweight clash

Martin Bakole says Jared Anderson knows he is in trouble on Saturday...

Heavyweight Martin Bakole 20-1 (15) said he saw fear in the eyes of Jared Anderson 17-0 (15) when they came face-to-face on Tuesday at their grand arrivals in Los Angeles, California ahead of on their bout at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

The bout will be part of the Israil Madrimov versus Terence Crawford card broadcast live around the world on DAZN pay-per-view.

The 32-year-old from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, whose lone loss was to Michael Hunter six years ago, promises to be the toughest test of Anderson’s career.

Bakole has boxed all around the world but the bout against American Anderson, 24, will be his first in the United States.

“I saw he’s scared. He can’t take me on Saturday night. I saw he’s afraid,” Bakole said to Title Sports Network. “His eyes speak everything. I’m ready to take everything he brings on Saturday. By knockout. If he has a big heart, he’ll survive, and I’ll punish him on point.”

“I think early before four or five. I train hard in the gym and I’m ready. This fight means a lot to me because I have to sell myself in America.

“In the UK, everyone knows Martin Bakole, but now, in America, I want American fans because this is a big world of boxing.

“I’m calling everyone. They’re always avoiding me, but I’m ready for everyone.”

Meanwhile, boxing analyst Teddy Atlas says Bakole is exactly the type of challenge Anderson needs to prove he can live up to the hype.

“Jared Anderson, everyone has been raving and talking about him. Top Rank has done a good job of building him up by putting him in with opponents he can beat,” Atlas said on his YouTube channel.

“He hasn’t been tested. They haven’t put him with anyone really risky, really competitive yet. I’m not saying that he should have been put in with someone risky to the point where he would lose, but instead of putting him in with fights are 90-10, 80-20, 70-30, I think to develop a guy, you got to put him in a 60-40 fight or 55-45 fight.

“[Top Rank] haven’t done that. For some reason, [Saudi Arabian boxing powerbroker] Turki Alalshikh has some real interest in Jared Anderson to the point where he put him on this card and hired a new trainer, SugarHill Steward. He got him to train him. I don’t know what Jared Anderson has. There are others out there in the same category.”

For his part, Anderson says Detroit’s Steward is the perfect trainer for him at this this stage of his career and that the results of this camp will shine through on fight night.

“He explains everything thoroughly, breaks down why he wants you to do it… my preparation was amazing,” Anderson said.

“We’re not playing no games. No slouches. Everybody’s being well-compensated. I love it. This is bringing the game back.”