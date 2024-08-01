Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 5

Team USA was undefeated on Wednesday (July 31) as Omari Jones (71 kg) and Jahmal Harvey (57 kg) moved on to the quarterfinals of their respective brackets.

Omari Jones (Orlando, Fla.) kicked things off for the Stars and Stripes early this morning against Kan Chia Wei out of Taiwan. The American boxer dominated this bout in all aspects and the judges agreed by awarding Jones a 5-0 unanimous decision, including a 10-8 score in the second round.

“I started off right and took control early,” Omari Jones stated after his round of 16 victory. “I don’t worry too much on what the other boxer is doing, I just look at what I can do in the ring, and it showed tonight.”

Jones will now go head-to-head against Bulgaria’s Rami Mofid Kiwan in the quarterfinals of the men’s 71 kg bracket. Mofid Kiwan won via unanimous decision in each of his bouts against Poland and Australia. Jones and Mofid Kiwan will square off on Saturday, August 3, at 10:02 a.m. ET.

Following Jones was his Team USA teammate in the 57 kg weight class, Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, Md.). Harvey went up against a familiar opponent, Brazil’s Luiz Gabriel Oliveira. The two featherweights traded shots throughout the bout, keeping it close along the way.

Harvey fell behind in the first two rounds 3-2 and was down the scorecard 2-1 heading into the final three minutes. The Oxon Hill, Maryland, native needed a dominant final round to secure a victory and he did just that.

“Every fight is a final and I am going to leave it out there every round.” Harvey talked about his mentality entering the final round. “I knew I was down and knew I had to dominate the last round and win on some 10-8’s.”

Harvey came out of his corner with stylistic aggression and was swinging while looking to keep his dream of a gold medal alive. Harvey cemented a gritty comeback victory after securing the third round 4-1, stamping a 3-2 victory in his opener.

“This was the sixth time I fought him, and I am up 4-2,” Harvey stated on his history with the Brazilian boxer after his round of 16 victory. “Gold is the goal. First fight, worst fight and I am going to get better as the tournament goes on.”

Looking ahead to Thursday, Aug. 1, Team USA will see Morelle McCane (Cleveland, Ohio) and Jennifer Lozano (Laredo, Texas), who will each make their Paris 2024 Olympic debuts. McCane and Lozano have both etched their names in the Olympic history books, as McCane is the fifth straight boxer out of Cleveland to compete in the Olympics and the first female boxer from Cleveland. Lozano is the first Olympic athlete from her hometown, Laredo, Texas.

Lozano will go against Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja out at 10:02 a.m. ET and McCane will follow at 10:50 a.m. ET against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova.

Team USA is coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

July 31 Results

71 kg: Omari Jones, Orlando, Fla./USA dec. over Kan Chai Wei/ TPE-5:48 a.m. ET, 5-0

57 kg: Jahmal Harvey, Oxon Hill, Md./USA dec. over Luiz Gabriel Oliveria/ BRA- 10:02 a.m. ET, 3-2

August 1 Schedule

50 kg: Jennifer Lozano, Laredo, Texas/USA vs. Pihla Kaivo-Oja/ FIN – 10:02 a.m. ET

66 kg: Morelle McCane, Cleveland, Ohio/USA vs. Navbakhor Khamidova/UZB – 10:50 a.m. ET