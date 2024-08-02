Andy Ruiz Jr. Aims for Rematch with Joseph Parker

Former unified heavyweight world champion, Andy Ruiz Jr., is eyeing a significant rematch with Joseph Parker. If Ruiz successfully navigates his comeback fight against Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller this Saturday, he hopes to step back into the ring with Parker.

The backstory: Eight years ago, Ruiz fell short in a closely contested points loss to Parker, vying for the vacant WBO World Title in New Zealand. Now, with both fighters having evolved, Ruiz wants to set things right against his old adversary.

Ruiz acknowledges the danger posed by Miller but remains focused on securing victory. He states, “I’d love to run it back with Joseph Parker. Of course, I rate Jarrell Miller. Any fighter inside that ring is dangerous. You can’t underestimate nobody.”

Parker, riding high after wins against Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, presents a formidable challenge. Ruiz emphasizes his desire to face top-ranked opponents, aiming to become a two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Stay tuned for the outcome of Ruiz vs. Miller, as the boxing world eagerly awaits the possibility of a rematch between Ruiz and Parker.