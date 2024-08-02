Jarrett Hurd is gearing up for his first fight of 2024 against Jeison Rosario

Jarrett Hurd is gearing up for his first fight of 2024 against...

Former unified junior-middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd is gearing up for his first fight of 2024. On August 21, he will face off against the Florida-based Dominican fighter, Jeison Rosario. The bout will take place at the ProBox TV Events Center, where both fighters aim to position themselves for a title run.

Hurd, hailing from Accokeek, Maryland, boasts a record of 25 wins (17 by knockout) and 3 losses. His most recent victory was against Tyi Edmonds in December in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Rosario holds a record of 24 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw (with 18 knockouts). Rosario has won four of his last five fights since Erickson Lubin stopped him in six rounds back in June 2021.

This matchup promises an exciting clash between two skilled fighters, and fans are eagerly anticipating the showdown. In addition to the main event, the card features other intriguing matchups, including middleweight and super featherweight bouts.