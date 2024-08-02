Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 6; Olympic journey ends for USA boxers Jennifer Lozano & Morelle McCane

Team USA fell short in both bouts Thursday morning as Jennifer Lozano’s (Laredo, Texas) and Morelle McCane’s (Cleveland, Ohio) Olympic journeys concluded.

Lozano fell short to Finland’s Pihla Kaivo-Oja via a unanimous decision. As for McCane, she lost to Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova on a 3-2 split decision. McCane went down 4-1 after the first round but responded in the second round with a 4-1 score for herself. Going into the third round all tied up, the Cleveland boxer came up just short and was defeated on a 3-2 split decision.

Team USA will be represented on Friday, Aug. 2, by 57 kg boxer Alyssa Mendoza, who will square up against Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu. Mendoza defeated Mijgona Samadova on a 3-2 split decision Tuesday morning. The Brazilian featherweight boxer competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she lost in the first round of competition. Cerqueira punched her ticket to the Games by winning gold at the 2024 Pan American Games, and she will now be making her 2024 Paris Olympic Games debut after receiving a first-round bye.

Team USA is coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

August 1 Results

50 kg: Pihla Kaivo-Oja/ FIN dec. over Jennifer Lozano, Laredo, Texas/USA, 5-0

66 kg: Navbakhor Khamidova/UZB dec. over Morelle McCane, Cleveland, Ohio/USA, 3-2

August 2 Schedule

57 kg: Alyssa Mendoza, Caldwell, Idaho/USA vs. Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu/BRA – 10:18 a.m. ET

