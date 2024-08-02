Team USA member, seven-time National Champion and a four-time State Champion joins Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of top boxing prospect and Team USA member Jordan Fuentes of Fresno, California. A decorated amateur fighter, he is a seven-time National Champion and a four-time State Champion. He will make his professional debut on the Golden Boy Fight Night: Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Preliminary card that will be streamed live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel.

“For me to get signed with Golden Boy and get the deal I did, there are simply no words other than that I am eternally grateful and blessed to be in this position,” said Jordan Fuentes. “I would like to give a special thanks to my parents, to my sparring partners, to all the gyms that helped me along the way, to my sponsors who always believed in me. To my manager who has followed my career since I was a kid and most of all to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to be here and to my sister in heaven for watching me from above. Joining Golden Boy Promotions means I have an opportunity to show the world who I am as a fighter.”

“No one in boxing is better at identifying the top prospects than Golden Boy Promotions,” said company Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “As someone who has already overcome the odds to win an Olympic trials gold medal, Jordan has shown the heart of a champion. I am excited to witness his debut in Vegas on August 10th and to help him reach all of his goals in the professional ranks.”

“Jordan has dealt with the toughest things life has to offer,” said manager Rick Mirigian. “He made a promise to his sister before she passed away that he would be world champion. He is one step closer to that goal after every National Tournament and winning in dominating fashion including the 2024 Olympic trials, something only Jose Ramirez has done, this young man is ready.”

One of the most decorated amateur boxers, 18-year-old Jordan Fuentes is ready to begin his journey as a professional boxer. From Fresno, California, he began boxing at only eight-years-old when his dad, Joey Funetes, showed him the sweet science. At age 13, he won his first-ever national title, and since then he has stacked his walls with trophies and medals he has collected in his 10-years as an amateur – a total of seven national titles, four state titles and a handful of regional accolades. In December 2023, Fuentes won in the Paris Olympic Trials, defeating Steven Navarro in the finals. He will make his professional debut on the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. event on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.