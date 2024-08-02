Terence Crawford towels up Eddie Hearn at his own game, sends him home with his tail between his legs

There was a colourful exchange between promoter Eddie Hearn and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford during the week that took place in front of the media.

Former two-weight undisputed champion Crawford 40-0 (31) got into a verbal exchange with the Matchroom Boxing boss ahead of his fight against Hearn’s fighter, WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7), that is set to take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Crawford claimed Hearn could beat him at anything. The Brit disagreed. He said he was better at darts. And talking.

As the chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), Hearn had a lot to live up to. But in a shocking turn of events, he lost the game of darts to the southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska.

“I don’t know when the footage is coming out but I have to apologise to my country, to the PDC and to the world of darts for losing to some geezer from Omaha,” Hearn said.

“He’s actually quite good, as well. I was unlucky but then he got to the double first and I was thinking, ‘how long is it going to take to hit a double?’

“Second dart, straight in. Fair play.

“The sad matter of the fact is that the only thing that I am better at him at is talking, and that is it.

“I was even clinging to darts that I might be able to beat him at. The one that was probably the least physical that he wouldn’t definitely beat me at, and he still beat me.”

Hearn clearly has a soft spot for Crawford and their banter suggest the feeling is mutual. The one knock Hearn has on Crawford is that he hasn’t put himself out there more in the media to become the sort of mainstream crossover star he believes he can be, despite his impressive accomplishments in the ring.

“One of the problems in boxing in America is that the public doesn’t get an opportunity to see what the individual is like,” Hearn lamented.

“I feel if people got to see Terence Crawford and what he stood for – the way he lives his life, the way he works, the way he respects the game and the way he raises his kids, in their athletics and wrestling, that should be championed.

“I don’t really understand why, in your country, you don’t champion him more.

“Obviously, people aren’t promoting him the right way. People aren’t pushing him.

“If I promoted Terence Crawford, I’d want all of America to know this guy. And I think you’d love him.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Hearn wants to square up over a game of snooker. And if not, Hearn can still take solace in the fact that he holds the crown as the greatest talker in boxing.