Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov; Final Press Conference Quotes

EDDIE HEARN, MATCHROOM SPORT CHAIRMAN

“We want to thank the Crown Prince and of course His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. His passion and his belief to take Riyadh Season to what it was in Saudi Arabia to what it is a global phenomenon for boxing around the world.

“For me this is the greatest boxing card in American history. The movement is real and it’s unbelievable we all have heard of the Four Seasons but now there’s another season, Riyadh Season. Riyadh Season is now represented around the world and quality from the teams and thanks to this amazing moment in boxing with all these great promoters coming together. On Saturday night, we have the greatest fight card we have ever seen and BMO Stadium will be a spectacle for fight and sports fans from around the world with an incredible night of boxing.

“The first press conference was fine for an undercard. Now we step up to part two of the press conference and I look to my right and left and we have individual fights that could headline any fight on any platform, any network and any arena in the U.S. I think it just shows the depth of this card and in one crazy week in New York a couple of months ago when all the promoters from around the world came together to deliver this country’s greatest fight card they had ever seen. Then, Turki Alalshikh added two to three more fights and then he added Eminem.

“This in my opinion is the greatest fight card the country has ever seen. These three fights will set BMO Stadium on fire Saturday night, don’t miss it. What a night.

“We have been through the undercard of what is the biggest night of boxing in the history of this country. We are going to have a night you won’t forget and we are going to be full to capacity at BMO Stadium live on DAZN and around the world. It’s an honour to be a part of this event.

“For me Terence Crawford should be an American superstar. He’s everything that is great about sports and competition. His mindset is living his life like a true great and we should appreciate him while he’s here. He will be remembered as a true great of this sport.

“This guy to my left is a serious man (Madrimov). Since he turned professional he came out as one of the best amateurs from Uzbekistan we have. We have been waiting for an opportunity to show his greatness. Nobody ever wanted to fight him and he’s a 154-pound wrecking machine. Not just with power and chin, but with great movement and ring IQ. On Saturday night this will be the toughest fight of Terence Crawford’s career no doubt at all. You’re going to see a wonderful fight between two modern day greats.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD

“I would like to thank God for blessing me to be here today. I would like to thank Team Madrimov for accepting the challenge and thank you to Turki Alalshikh for putting an excellence card together and thank everybody for supporting all the fighters on the card.

“I’m expecting Israil (Madrimov) to come out and do what he’s been doing as he’s been phenomenal in the fights that he’s had. People are forgetting I’m strong and punch hard too. People keep thinking this whole fight he’s the bigger guy and stronger guy since I’m moving up in weight. We always have these same questions in other fights against bigger guys, but when they get in the ring with me I’m stronger than they thought.

“I’m going to be stronger at 154 pounds and be more energised. It’s going to be less stress on my body with the weight and I’m going to be ready. I’m good right now and I expect to win however it comes if it’s a knockout, a decision I expect to win.”

BRIAN ‘BOMAC’ MCINTYRE

“The journey has been a struggle at times, but it’s been fun most of the time. I’m sure me and any of the team members wouldn’t want to change it. We build character inside the team and we are happy and excited to be here, but we came here to do a job.

“The challenge of moving to 154 and fighting Madrimov is a hill that you have to climb. I know that the team and everybody around the team want challenges like that so you can say we are the best out there. We have solidified that over the years.”

ISRAIL MADRIMOV

“This fight is a big chance for me. I am fighting the best boxer in the world. This is a dream come true. I feel great and want to be a part of history.

“All the respect to team Crawford. As I said before he’s my favourite fighter, but at the same time I believe that I can prove that I’m the best in the world as well. I believe that anything is possible. My dream is to create something that nobody expects and do something and win the fight that nobody expects me to win and I believe I can do that Saturday.”

JOEL DIAZ

“We have a lot of respect for Team Crawford. We’re grateful for the opportunity, but everybody that knows us and my team knows that we train to win. We have been on the B side many times and we get the victory. I think Saturday night is going to be one of those nights. A lot of people don’t know Israil Madrimov, but he needed this fight. He needed this opportunity so that the world could know him. You guys are going to see what a great fighter, what a great athlete, and a person Israil Madrimov is.”

JARED ANDERSON

“I’m extremely honoured and blessed to be here. I’m basking in the moment. This is an amazing card, an amazing place to be… LA is an amazing place to be. I just know that I’m gonna show why I’m here and why they say that I’m the future.”

MARTIN BAKOLE

“I’ve always wanted a big fight and Saturday night I’m going to face the best heavyweight in America for my first debut in America. I’m so excited!”

ANDY RUIZ

“I know that he’s coming hungry, I know he wants to win, but so do I. I want to win, I’m hungry and I’m motivated. I’m physically ready and prepared.. Let’s do this!”

JARRELL MILLER

“One thing about me, I’ve never run from a fight. I never have and never will.

“I work hard, don’t get it twisted. When I’m in that gym I’m busting my ass.The Dubois fight woke up a demon in me man, it woke up a demon in me that I haven’t seen in awhile and come August third I’m beating Andy Ruiz up.”

ISAAC CRUZ

“We’re very very happy, we’re very determined, and we have a goal in mind which is to defend this newly won world title.

“We’re expecting the very best from [Valenzuela], but the main thing is that I’m coming into this really well prepared, and I’m intending to come away with the victory.

“We can’t wait to get started, we can’t wait to climb into that ring. I know that there will be a massive Mexican presence there, it’s going to be fantastic to hear so many Mexican fans there. We’re going to put on a great show, I know it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re going to put on a show, it’s going to be great.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“This is what I’ve been training for my whole life, we had a great training camp and I’m ready to make the most of it.

“I have the height, I have the length, I have the skills, and I’ve sharpened up everything to come prepared.”

ANDY CRUZ

“A big thanks to Eddie and everyone else putting this on and a big thank you to my team as well. We prepared really well and I’m honoured and pleased to be a part of the biggest bill in boxing this year possibly. I’m not one for talking too much. I think I’m ready and I think it’s better to leave any predictions and talk in the ring.”

ANTONIO MORAN

“Thank you to everyone and I am grateful to take part in such a massive event. I think in the game of boxing it’s more important to do your talking in the ring than out of the ring. I’ve gone through a lot and progressed a lot since my fight with Devin Haney and I’m ready to go on Saturday night.”

DAVID MORRELL

“Thank you everybody for coming. At 168, nobody wants to fight me so I’m going to 175, so I can fight the big name. That’s why I came out at 175 for this.”

RADIVOJE KALAJDZIC

“I believe I am the underdog and I will leave it at that, but we will see on Saturday night. Regardless of size, David (Morrell) is good. He’s got skill, power and everything. It’s going to be a tough match and I believe he’s the best at 168 and now in this weight class we will see Saturday night.”

MARCOS VASQUEZ

“First of all thanks to everyone who put this show on. I’m a guy from Tijuana just down the road and people from Tijuana don’t come into fights like this to lose. I’ve come here with full support from my coaches and we’ve put in a tremendous amount of work to build up to this. I know it’s a pleasure and an honour to be part of such a fantastic and momentous occasion. I’ve come here to do the business and to take the title back to Tijuana and my family.”

STEVE NELSON

“Being on this card and I think everyone that put this card together, so to be on this card is a blessing. We train everyday and I train next to ‘Bud’ (Crawford) since I started boxing at the age of 21. To be here and to be in front of everybody to explain my talent is amazing.

“This year it’s not even halfway through and it’s been a tough year for me. I’m usually the guy that is joking and playful, but right now I have a lot of tension that I have to let out. I’m sorry to my opponent and it’s nothing personal to him, but it’s personal to me.”

ZIYAD ALMAAYOUF

“I want to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the King, His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince for the faith in me to be a flag bearer in such a revolutionary time for the Kingdom. I want to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for believing in me and his unprecedented support.

“I just love the story that I am in because it’s a multigenerational story that I’m in. Every generation you get the power puncher, every generation you get the fast one, the slick one, but it’s only multi-generation you get the history maker, the superhero not just representing a state or city, but a country and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the whole Arab part of the world. I love to make history and I just want to make history on Saturday night. I want to become the first of many Saudi fighters who come after me so I can become the first champion from Saudi Arabia.”

MICHAEL BULIK

“I’m very excited to be here and get the opportunity to show my skills on the big stage, so I can show you how I dance in the ring between the ropes so thank you for everything.

“It’s boxing so we are going to see what happens. I am going to show my best skills and see what happens in the ring. I want to finish the fight in the third round, but we will see what happens.”

SPENCER BROWN

“I just think this is the pinnacle of boxing. It’s great to be in LA with such talent. Every Riyadh card we do there’s an upset and there’s always a big upset. I’m looking at these fights and it’s very 50/50. Andy Ruiz is coming back and we love him. It’s fantastic to see since he’s been out for two years. I think he’s going to be as good as he ever was.

“I think Jared Anderson is the future of heavyweight boxing and that’s not just from me but from the people I’ve spoken to. He has to get past Martin Bakole, who is a 6-foot-6 smashing machine that can fight against anybody. There’s going to be an upset on this card on Saturday night.

“We discussed putting this show on in America and we didn’t think it would get this big, but as we can see it’s a world class card. I have to congratulate Eddie Hearn for doing this as he’s the main powerhouse behind, him and Turki Alalshikh. This is just the start of it, you are going to see big events in the U.S. not just in Las Vegas or Los Angeles, but in the biggest boxing places in the world. One of his visions is America so we have to tip our hats off to him.”

Crawford vs. Madrimov tops a blockbuster Los Angeles Riyadh Season Card this weekend, Mexico’s Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA Super-Lightweight World Title against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs), former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns against New York’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs), undefeated Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) collides with Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a an explosive match-up for the NABF and WBO International Titles, Cuba’s David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) takes on Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title, Olympic Lightweight Champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO )continues his 135lbs campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Titles on the line, unbeaten Super-Middleweights Steve Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs) and Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-0-1, 10 KOs) meet over ten rounds and Saudi Arabian Welterweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) fights in the US for the first time against Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-7, 2 KOs).