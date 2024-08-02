Video: Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov; Weigh-in, Workouts and Press Conference

The iconic Santa Monica Pier played host to an unforgettable Public Workout last night in California as Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov plus a full undercard displayed their skills for a huge crowd of fight fans ahead of this Saturday’s blockbuster night of World Title action at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, shown live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, Neb., has won 11 straight fights by stoppage and is now moving up in weight to challenge Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan, who won the WBA 154-pound belt in March with a fifth-round TKO over Magomed Kurbanov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is what the fighters had to say:

TERENCE CRAWFORD

“I feel great, come Saturday I got a treat for y’all. I’m expecting him to do anything he can to throw me off, but I said it before and I’ll say it again, this is the Terence Crawford era and I’m taking that belt.

“I’m just so competitive that when I think I’ve reached my ceiling, there’s always that extra push to do something that I haven’t done before.”

ISRAIL MADRIMOV

“I feel great, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time. My dream is coming true. Saturday night I’ll show every boxing fan a great fight.

“I’m only thinking about the victory, and I will show everything that I have inside the ring.”

JARED ANDERSON

“I’m ready to showcase all my talent and ready to show my whole arsenal. I’ve learned to stay on my plan, stick to the basics and win at anything necessary.”

MARTIN BAKOLE

“I feel great and I’m ready to go on Saturday night. I think I’m the better fighter and this fight is going to end in a knockout.”

ANDY RUIZ

“I feel good man, I feel amazing. I’m blessed to be here and August 3rd is going to be an amazing time. I’m more hungry than ever, I want to be a two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do Saturday.”

JARRELL MILLER

“I feel great losing 47 pounds and I put in all the work and I’m in shape. I feel because I have been out of the ring for so long that losing the weight helped me bring me back to the right technique.”

ISAAC CRUZ

“My team is up for it, we’re all motivated, and I’m convinced that the fans will come Saturday to watch a great fight. I think that I’m prepared for any fight that [Valenzuela] brings to me, we’ve got plans for any eventualities. I’m hoping for a great fight and to bring the title back home.

“I’d like to thank my fans with all my heart for their support, we’re all Mexicans together and we’re going to raise that Mexican flag high on Saturday.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“This fight is a dream come true, to fight for a World Title, this is it, the biggest stage.

“Winning the title would mean the world to me after all of the sacrifices my parents made to get me here.”

ANDY CRUZ

“I’m really happy to be here and feel motivated and can’t wait for Saturday night. I’m facing an experienced guy in the professional field of the game, but at the end of the day it’s a boxing match and I’m sure he will get the best out of me. I’m hoping this is a window that can push me even further into my career.”

ANTONIO MORAN

“I know Los Angeles has a pretty high Mexican population, so I feel they got my back and I feel they have my support and that will be in my favour. I think the experience can work in my favour and I have a bit more strength as well.”

DAVID MORRELL

“I feel great and it’s amazing to be here. It’s been a long time since I fought at 175 so I feel good and I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever fight it’s going to be and I’ve been training hard.”

RADIVOJE KALAJDZIC

“I want the best, that’s why I signed up for this fight. I want to fight the best fighters and he is one of the best. I just have to stick to the game plan in order to beat him.”

ZIYAD ALMAAYOUF

“I just saw the youngest person I could find to bring him to the ring so he could have his time and his opportunity like I would have wished somebody did with me when I was that young. I wanted to bring someone from Los Angeles here and bring someone from the younger generation here.

“If you go back 10 years ago and you would have told me that one day I would make my U.S. debut on a Terence Crawford card I wouldn’t have entertained it and there’s no way it would ever happen.”

Crawford vs. Madrimov tops a blockbuster Los Angeles Riyadh Season Card this weekend, Mexico’s Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his WBA Super-Lightweight World Title against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs), former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) returns against New York’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs), undefeated Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) collides with Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) in a an explosive match-up for the NABF and WBO International Titles, Cuba’s David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) takes on Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title, Olympic Lightweight Champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO )continues his 135lbs campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Titles on the line, unbeaten Super-Middleweights Steve Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs) and Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-0-1, 10 KOs) meet over ten rounds and Saudi Arabian Welterweight talent Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0, 1 KO) fights in the US for the first time against Poland’s Michal Bulik (6-7, 2 KOs).