Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 7; Alyssa Mendoza falls short in Olympic Boxing; Omari Jones & Jahmal Harvey look to medal on Saturday in quarterfinals

Alyssa Mendoza fell short in the round of 16 with a 4-1 loss to Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu earlier today (Friday) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mendoza kept the fight close as each featherweight boxer took one of the opening two rounds by a score of 3-2 to enter the final round tied up. Cerqueira Romeu ultimately won the final round 5-0 to earn the 4-1 split-decision victory over Mendoza.

Team USA will be represented by two American boxers in a pair of quarterfinal match-ups tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 3). With wins on Saturday, Omari Jones (Orlando, Fla.) and Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, Md.) would advance to the semifinals of their respective weight classes, Jones (71 kg) and Harvey (57 kg), and secure positions in the medal rounds.

Jones will open Saturday’s action for the Stars and Stripes against Bulgaria’s Rami Mofid Kiwan, beginning at 10:02 a.m. ET. Both boxers qualified at the first Olympic Qualification Tournament in March. Mofid Kiwan was the 2024 European Boxing Championships gold medalist. Additionally, he won each of his opening two bouts against Poland and Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games via unanimous decisions. As for Jones, he dominated his first bout of the Olympics on Wednesday, July 31, to earn a unanimous decision over Chinese Taipei.

Harvey, a 2021 World Champion, will get underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu. The two boxers have each competed once during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Seiitbek Uulu defeated Cuba on a 3-2 split decision, while Harvey defeated Brazil on a 3-2 split decision. Harvey won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games, where he punched his ticket to the Olympic Games.

Team USA is coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

August 2 Results

57 kg: Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu/BRA dec. over Alyssa Mendoza, Caldwell, Idaho/USA, 4-1

August 3 Schedule

71 kg: Omari Jones, Orlando, Fla./USA vs. Rami Mofid Kiwan/BUL 10:02 a.m. ET

57 kg: Jahmal Harvey, Oxon Hill, Md./USA vs. Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu/KGZ – 2:00 p.m. ET

