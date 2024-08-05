Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 8; Omari Jones Secured A Spot On The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Podium

Omari Jones dominated his Saturday morning bout and secured his spot on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Jones controlled his second bout from start to finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and defeated Bulgaria’s Rami Mofid Kiwan, 5-0. The Orlando native earned a 30-27 scorecard from all five judges to advance to the semifinals of the 71 kg weight class.

Jones will fight in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET against Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev. Muydinkhujaev’s run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games mirrors Jones’ as he enters the semifinals with a pair of unanimous decisions in his favor.

Jahmal Harvey followed Jones Saturday afternoon and fell short on a contentious 3-2 split decision against Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu. Harvey fell behind 3-2 in the first round, followed by a 4-1 decision in Kyrgyzstan’s favor after the second round. He battled 5-0 score from the judges in the final round, but the comeback fell just short as the officials dealt a heartbreaking 3-2 decision for Kyrgyzstan.

Jones is the only American boxer remaining in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will return to the ring for his semifinal bout on Aug. 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Following his win in Saturday’s quarterfinal bout, Jones has guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal.

Team USA is coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

August 3 Results

71 kg: Omari Jones, Orlando, Fla./USA dec. over Rami Mofid Kiwan/BUL, 5-0

57 kg: Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu/KGZ dec. over Jahmal Harvey, Oxon Hill, Md./USA, 3-2

