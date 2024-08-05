Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford becomes a four-division world champion

Undefeated and now four-division World Champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) defeated Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision, winning the WBA Super-Welterweight World Title, in his first fight at 154 pounds, in the main event of the stacked DAZN PPV card on Saturday night from a sold-out BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

“He wasn’t throwing wild shots like I was wanting him to do,” said Crawford. “I figured it out from the get-go, but I was being patient. I didn’t wanna rush in with anything; that’s how I got caught a couple of times, trying to eat too soon.”

“I fought the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and I believe that I

did enough because I was the champion, ” said Madrimov. “I was defending the belt and I was controlling the rhythm and I felt very comfortable inside of the ring.”

“It was a very close main event and I thought Israil Madrimov did enough to edge it here tonight, ” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “There’s always the argument of dethroning the champion whether you think that’s a thing or not and I’m not sure Crawford dethroned Madrimov tonight. We are extremely proud of him (Madrimov) and we are debating whether he won a fight against the pound-for-pound number one.”

Despite a strong challenge from Madrimov, who was undefeated prior to this fight, Crawford’s experience and tactical adjustments in the later rounds preserved his unblemished record. Madrimov, who won the WBA title in March, had a competitive performance and pushed pound-for-pound star all of the way. Crawford noted that Madrimov was a tough opponent and praised his durability and countering ability.

“Israil was a tough competitor,” said Crawford. “I knew he was gonna be tough, I knew all about him when I went to Uzbekistan. He’s really strong, he’s durable, he took a lot of good shots. He got me to round 12. He had fast feet, good rhythm upstairs, and he was strong. And he was waiting to counter me, just like I was trying to counter him.”

Crawford remains unbeaten at 41-0, adding this victory to his achievements at Welterweight, Super-Lightweight, and Lightweight. After the fight, Crawford expressed openness to a potential match with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez but emphasised enjoying his current win. This fight marked Crawford’s first time going the full 12 rounds since 2016.

“I made a couple mistakes, but I felt I did enough in each round,” Madrimov said. “I was holding myself back a lot too, so in the rematch I can make a lot more. I already know what to do and can push harder.”

After the bout, Crawford was asked about a potential super-fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, to which he said: “If the money’s right, we got a fight, but at the same time, he’s got a fight that he’s focused on. I’m going to relax, enjoy this win.”

Prior to the showdown between Crawford and Madrimov, legendary hip hop musician Eminem performed some of his greatest hits in front of a rocking sellout crowd at BMO Stadium.

In a thrilling co-main event, hard-hitting Mexican star Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) took on Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs), defending his WBA World Super-Lightweight Title. It was a raw battle between two Mexican warriors, and despite Cruz’s reputation as a scrappy and powerful fighter, Valenzuela’s strategy and composure helped him land more punches. Valenzuela, now under the tutelage of renowned trainer Robert Garcia, took home the split decision victory to become the new WBA Super-Lightweight Champion.

Valenzuela scored an upset triumph over Cruz marking a major career milestone for him. He expressed his astonishment and confidence, stating he felt in control throughout the fight. Cruz, disappointed with the result, has expressed a desire for a rematch.

“I would like to officially request a rematch,” said Cruz. “I want to throw that down now and ask for a rematch for sure. Thank you to the fans, good night.”

It was Valenzuela’s hard work, dedication and patience that enabled him to fight smart and solidify his victory in the later rounds.

“I’m speechless, speechless for a dream that came true… just had to be smart,” said Valenzuela. “I didn’t get desperate. I did not fall under the pressure. I just stayed calm. I felt great, I felt I was in control the whole time, using my speed, using my footwork. This is for my mom and dad and all the sacrifices they made.”

Returning to the ring after 22 months of inactivity, Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) took on Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs). Ruiz showcased his hand speed early on but struggled in the later rounds. Miller dug deep in the later rounds, eventually moving the momentum of the fight in his favor. According to one judge, they scored the bout 116-112 in favor of Miller, but two others had it 114-114, resulting in a draw.

“I know I did enough to win,” said Miller. “I threw more punches. I had him backing up the entire fight. It’s called effective aggression. I kept the pressure on and I hit him with the more effective punches. I had the fight in the bag.”

During the fight, Ruiz sustained a brutal hand injury to his right hand in the fifth round. Despite showing improvement as the fight progressed, Miller was unable to fully capitalise on Ruiz’s fading condition. After the match, both fighters showed their respect for one another and expressed interest in a rematch.

“Let’s do it again. It was pretty exhausting,” said Ruiz. “You’ve got a 300lb man coming at me throwing and throwing. I think I did pretty good for me doing the two-year long layoff. Like I said, let’s do it again.”

Competing for the USWBC and the WBO International Heavyweight Titles, Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) added to his impressive record when he handed Jared Anderson (17-1, 12 KOs) his first professional loss. Bakole knocked Anderson down in the first round and twice more in the fifth before the referee stopped the fight.

“I came here to work,” said Bakole, who was fighting in the U.S. for the first time. “This is what I do for my people in Congo, this is what I do for Scotland… I’m here to take over. I want to be No. 1. No one wants to fight me. But with His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] I can get any fight I want.”

Bakole patiently executed a clear game plan of absorbing shots and effectively countering Anderson’s shots with heavy counterpunches. Anderson, who admitted to not listening to his corner, was unable to stop Bakole’s relentless forward movement and hard-hitting combinations.

“This is what I planned with my coach. We saw [Anderson] lean a lot [on tape],” Bakole said about the effectiveness of his uppercuts. “You don’t stand with Martin Bakole. I am a big man and I am a machine.”

Jared Anderson’s downfall began when Martin Bakole landed a powerful uppercut that snapped Anderson’s head back, causing him to stagger to the ropes. Bakole then followed up with a series of punches that dropped Anderson to the canvas, though the round ended before Bakole could finish him. Anderson fought back in rounds two and three but continued to be hurt by Bakole’s punches. Eventually, Anderson was put down three times in the contest before the referee, Jerry Cantu, stopped the fight at 2:07 of round five.

“I made some of the same mistakes I’ve been making,” Anderson admitted. “You win some, you lose some. Hats off to him. He did his thing. I lost, so I’ll go back to the gym.”

This win elevates Bakole into the Heavyweight title picture, showcasing his potential as a formidable contender. Post-fight, Bakole expressed gratitude to Anderson and called for a rematch against Michael Hunter, the only fighter to have previously defeated him.

“I want to thank Big Baby for accepting a fight with me,” a celebratory Bakole said. “I’m the most avoided Heavyweight in the world. I wish him good luck in the future. Don’t give up, go back to the gym and work hard. I planned it, I said it and I did it. I told you from the beginning that I came here to work. This is what I’m doing for my baby and my country.”

The pay-per-view also saw David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba fight Serbian-American, Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round Light-Heavyweight bout for the WBA World Title. To begin the bout, Morrell’s punches carried more force, earning him the edge. Morrell continued his dominant performance into the second round, backing Kalajdzic into a corner and landing several effective punches.

The two fighters stood tall, going the distance, but it was Morrell who defeated “Hot Rod” by unanimous decision to win a secondary WBA title in his debut at 175 lbs. Morrell won with scores of 117-111, 117-111, and 118-110. After the fight, Morrell acknowledged Kalajdzic’s strength and noted the increased difficulty he experienced fighting at a higher weight class.

“This guy’s a strong guy, a good fighter,” Morrell said. Asked if he was surprised Kalajdzic was able to handle his power, Morrell replied, “No, it’s seven more lbs (compared to prior fights). Everyone in this division is stronger. I feel happy.”

Morrell’s performance showcased his resilience and ambition in the Light-Heavyweight division. After the fight, Morrell called out David Benavidez, expressing his desire to prove himself as the best at 175 lbs.

“I want Benavidez. Everybody knows it’s him and I want to show everyone I’m the best at 175,” Morrell said. “Everyone says he’s the bogeyman, but I’m here.”

Opening the pay-per-view saw Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) announcing himself as a Lightweight fighter to watch with a sensational seventh-round knockout over boxing veteran, Antonio Moran (30-7-1, 21 KO’s) for the IBF International & WBA Continental Latin-American Titles. Early action saw Moran start the match aggressively, landing jabs and hard shots, while Cruz responded with precise counterpunching. The early rounds were competitive with both fighters exchanging power shots and Moran maintaining a slight edge.

“It was a tough moment, but you don’t (get in) the boxing industry without expecting to get hit,” Cruz said.

Cruz found his range and rhythm in the later rounds, delivering powerful punches that gradually wore Moran down. In the seventh round, Cruz rocked Moran with a massive right hand, and though the ropes saved Moran from a direct fall, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Cruz the winner by KO.

“I’m really happy. Mission accomplished,” Cruz said. “The first aim was to win the fight. To win the fight within the distance was a bonus. I said before the fight it would not be easy. I managed to show I am at this level. I can go higher.”

This victory showcased Cruz’s potential as a promising prospect despite his limited professional experience compared to Moran’s extensive fight record.

“My goal is to be a World Champion by this time next year,” Cruz said. “I know I have to take tough steps to get there.”

Following the kickoff bout, Crawford’s training partner, Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) earned a fifth-round TKO victory over Marcos Ramon Vazquez (20-1-1, 10 KOs). Nelson started the bout off slowly in the first round but gained momentum, as the fight continued. Despite Vazquez’s aggressive counterpunching and a competitive second round, Nelson maintained his lead. In the later rounds, Nelson’s relentless pressure resulted in multiple knockdowns, ultimately leading to a TKO victory in the fifth round giving Vazquez his first professional loss. Kicking off the fight card, Welterweights Ziyad Almaayouf (5-0-1, 1 KO) and Michael Bulik (6-7-1, 2 KO’s) squared off, going the distance and resulting in a majority draw.