History-making 140lbs clash to be shown live worldwide on DAZN; Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis

Jack Catterall’s eagerly-anticipated Super-Lightweight showdown with former two-time World Champion Regis Prograis will now take place on Saturday October 26 at Co-op Live in Manchester, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The rivals had originally been set to clash later this month on August 24 before Catterall sustained an injury, but the 140lbs contenders will now raise the curtain for boxing at the UK’s newest and largest world-class arena later this year.

Chorley’s Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) ended a two-year wait for revenge by beating bitter rival Josh Taylor in Leeds in May, outpointing the Scotsman over 12 electric rounds in front of over 11,000 fans in one of the best British bouts of the year so far.

‘El Gato’ is keen to keep the momentum building after his career-best win in Yorkshire and the 31-year-old Jamie Moore-trained talent knows he within touching distance of another shot at world honours.

New Orleans’ Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) surrendered his WBC Super-Lightweight World Title to Devin Haney is a huge PPV showdown at Chase Center in San Francisco last December, suffering only the second loss of his career in front of a sold-out crowd of 17,000 fans.

‘Rougarou’, a two-time World Champion at 140lbs, is looking to rebuild himself as a contender after his one-sided points defeat to ‘The Dream’, and the 35-year-old is confident that a win over Catterall will push him on towards becoming a three-time World Champion.

“I’m delighted that a new date for my fight with Regis Prograis has been sorted so quickly,” said Catterall. “Big thanks to Matchroom, my team and Co-op Live for all of their hard work on this. To be the first boxer to headline at Co-op Live is going to be special and I’m really happy I’ll still get that opportunity. It was gutting having to pull out of a fight for the first time in my 30-fight career but I need to be fit and healthy going into one of the most important contests of my life. Thanks for everyone’s continues support and I’ll see you all on October 26!”

